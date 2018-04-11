The 2018 Audi A6 Avant is here

Audi has officially unveiled the 2018 Audi A6 Avant. As you expected, the estate version of the sedan will carry all the technical details and design cues from the A6 Limousine.





As a result, the new 2018 Audi A6 Avant looks like the limousine but it features a different rear end. Speaking of the rear end we have to tell you the news. The trunk will accomodate 565 liters (just like the previous versions) and the trunk lid width will measure 1050 mm. With the back seats folded (40:20:40), the trunk capacity will grow up to 1680 liters.





Under the hood we will see the same engines as in the sedan version. As a result you'll be able to order a 3.0 liter TFSI unit or a 3.0 TDI unit. The first one delivers 340 horsepower and 500 Nm peak of torque, while the diesel one has 2896 horsepower and 620 Nm of torque. Later this year, Audi will introduce a 231 HP version of the 3.0 TDI and a 2.0 TDI with 204 HP.





The new 2018 Audi A6 Avant will be offered with quattro all-wheel drive system and with dynamic all-wheel steering.

