The 10 cars football players buy in UK

What is the most popular car when it comes to football players? You might think its a supercar, considering the salaries in Premier League. You are close, but not close enough.





They may earn an average salary of £2.4m a year but the most popular car for a premiership footballer is the Range Rover Evoque, a compact SUV which costs from around £30,000.





That’s according to a new list compiled by premium vehicle finance provider JBR Capital, which can count a wide variety of high net worth individuals as its clients, including premiership players. It has put together a top 10 of the most popular cars purchased on finance by premiership players over the last two years.





While the relatively affordable Evoque finishes in first place, the top 10 shows that players don’t hold back when it comes to filling their garages with dream machines, with the rest of the line-up chock full of supercars, luxury cars and even bespoke creations from aftermarket coachbuilders and tuning companies:





Range Rover Evoque

Lamborghini Aventador

Mercedes-Benz Onyx G6 GLE Coupe

Bentley Continental GT

Ferrari F12 Berlinetta

Lamborghini Huracan

Jeep Wrangler Kahn Sahara

Porsche 911 GTS

Bentley Bentayga

McLaren 675LT Spider





JBR Capital found that players each own several cars on the list – such as an Evoque and an Aventador.













Tags: football players, uk football players cars, range rover evoque, lamborghini aventador

Posted in Range Rover, Various News