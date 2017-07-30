Home » News » Range Rover » The 10 cars football players buy in UK

The 10 cars football players buy in UK

30 July 2017 18:00:19

What is the most popular car when it comes to football players? You might think its a supercar, considering the salaries in Premier League. You are close, but not close enough. 

They may earn an average salary of £2.4m a year but the most popular car for a premiership footballer is the Range Rover Evoque, a compact SUV which costs from around £30,000. 

That’s according to a new list compiled by premium vehicle finance provider JBR Capital, which can count a wide variety of high net worth individuals as its clients, including premiership players. It has put together a top 10 of the most popular cars purchased on finance by premiership players over the last two years.
The 10 cars football players buy in UK
The 10 cars football players buy in UK Photos

While the relatively affordable Evoque finishes in first place, the top 10 shows that players don’t hold back when it comes to filling their garages with dream machines, with the rest of the line-up chock full of supercars, luxury cars and even bespoke creations from aftermarket coachbuilders and tuning companies:

Range Rover Evoque
Lamborghini Aventador
Mercedes-Benz Onyx G6 GLE Coupe
Bentley Continental GT
Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
Lamborghini Huracan
Jeep Wrangler Kahn Sahara
Porsche 911 GTS
Bentley Bentayga
McLaren 675LT Spider

JBR Capital found that players each own several cars on the list – such as an Evoque and an Aventador.



Tags: , , ,

Posted in Range Rover, Various News

The 10 cars football players buy in UK Photos (1 photos)
  • The 10 cars football players buy in UK

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom VIII officially unveiled

    2018 Rolls Royce Phantom VIII officially unveiled

  2. Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide

    Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide

  3. The 10 cars football players buy in UK

    The 10 cars football players buy in UK

  4.  
  5. Ferrari offers 15 years of warranty for its cars

    Ferrari offers 15 years of warranty for its cars

  6. Renault-Nissan is the new world's largest car manufacturer after first semester

    Renault-Nissan is the new world's largest car manufacturer after first semester

  7. Borgward teases a new concept

    Borgward teases a new concept

Related Specs

  1. 2006 Arden Range Rover AR05

    Engine: Jaguar All-Aluminum V8, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhp, Torque: 640 nm / 472.0 ft lbs

  2. 2007 HSV E-Series Grange

    Engine: Alloy LS2 Gen4 V8, Power: 306.5 kw / 411 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm

  3. 2001 HSV Grange

    Engine: Chevrolet LS1 V8, Power: 190.2 kw / 255.1 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 475 nm / 350.3 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  4. 2006 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

    Engine: Jaguar All-Aluminum V8, Power: 290.1 kw / 389 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 541 nm / 399.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm

  5. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

New Vehicles

Subaru Outback Black and Ivory launched in UKSubaru Outback Black and Ivory launched in UK
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...

Concept Cars

Skoda Element concept is an electric buggySkoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...

Custom Cars

Polestar Volvo XC60 with engine optimisationPolestar Volvo XC60 with engine optimisation
Volvo makes one of the most luxurious cars in the premium segment. The sportiness is not a priority, so Volvo can not match the likes of BMW M and Mercedes ...

Future Cars

Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future LeafNissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...

Market News

Lamborghini sales up 4% in first half of 2017Lamborghini sales up 4% in first half of 2017
Lamborghini is far from reaching Ferrari sales for the moment, but in the future, if its evolution continues and with the launch of the urus, the Italian ...

Gadgets

Volvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous carsVolvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous cars
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...

Various News

Omologato James Hunt Chronograph launchedOmologato James Hunt Chronograph launched
James Hunt, one of the most talented and controverse character in Formula 1 history is celebrated through a special watch created by Omologato. The Official ...

Motorsports

Mercedes-AMG GT4 - Official pictures and detailsMercedes-AMG GT4 - Official pictures and details
Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT4 model. According to the German car manufacturer the new model is a track version of the ...

Videos

Volkswagen T-Roc - Video previewVolkswagen T-Roc - Video preview
Every petrol head knows that Volkswagen is working on a new SUV. Named T-Roc, the model will be showcased in May. Until then, the German car manufacturer ...
Copyright CarSession.com