That 90s again: BMW E30 M3 face to face with Audi RS2

The guys from CarWow pitted tow old-timers on a drag race. In the video below you'll have th chance to see a old BMW E30 M3 face to face with an Audi RS2.





The challenge is a very simple one: who is the fastest on a traditional quarter mile drag race. The E30 M3 comes with a 2.3 liter naturally-aspirated engine and a five-speed Getrag manual transmission and is able to deliver 215 horsepower.





The Audi RS2 has a 2.2 liver five-cylinder unit that can deliver 315 horsepower. More than that, the Audi has a quattro system. Who will be the fastest one?

