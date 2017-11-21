Home » News » Tesla » Tesla Semi is the future-500 miles of range and not to 60 mph in just 5 seconds
Tesla Semi is the future-500 miles of range and not to 60 mph in just 5 seconds
21 November 2017 16:26:39
|Tweet
Tesla has officially unveiled the all-new Semi. First and most important number is the range: 500 miles. According to Tesla, the new Semi will be able to tow 80,000 lbs and deliver that impressive range.
Another important fact is the speed of this machine. It will be able to run from stand still to 60 mph in just 5 seconds. And if you have the full load of 80,000 lbs, the Semi will do the same run in just 20 seconds.
The new Tesla Semi will come with Enhanced Autopilot as standard which includes automatic lane keep assist and autonomous braking. Another important fact is that the new Tesla Semi will be able to travel for one million mile with no break down. And this is good for the business.
As you already know, Tesla will come with a Megacharger that will be able to put 400 miles range in the Semi in just 30 minutes.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Tesla Semi is the future-500 miles of range and not to 60 mph in just 5 seconds
This is the new Tesla Roadster: 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds and a top speed of over 250 mph
First video teaser with the upcoming BMW i8 Roadster
-
Skoda Karoq receives five stars in EuroNCAP test
2018 Lexus RX Sport officially unveiled
Seat Leon Cristobal is Seat safest car ever
Related Specs
2007 Tesla RoadsterEngine: 3-phase, 4-pole Electric Motor, Power: 184.9 kw / 248 bhp @ 8500 rpm, Torque: 286.08 nm / 211 ft lbs @ 1 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Mini 1499 GT launched in UK
Mini is constantly building special editions of its current vehicles to honour models from the past, very popular among its fans. The most recent example ...
Mini is constantly building special editions of its current vehicles to honour models from the past, very popular among its fans. The most recent example ...
Concept Cars
Mazda Kai unveiled in Tokyo Motor Show
Mazda used this year Tokyo Motor Show to unveil one special concept, that shows us the potential of its design department. The Mazda KAI CONCEPT, a compact ...
Mazda used this year Tokyo Motor Show to unveil one special concept, that shows us the potential of its design department. The Mazda KAI CONCEPT, a compact ...
Custom Cars
Brabus 900 is the ultimate package for the mighty Mercedes-Maybach S650
I know there are some guys in this world who will consider that the Mercedes-Maybach S650 V12 engine is not enought for the German limousine. And this ...
I know there are some guys in this world who will consider that the Mercedes-Maybach S650 V12 engine is not enought for the German limousine. And this ...
Future Cars
2018 Lexus RXL to be launched in LA Motor Show
Lexus RX is one of the most popular crossovers on the market, and now is ready to become even more popular, addressing to a wider audience. Lexus will ...
Lexus RX is one of the most popular crossovers on the market, and now is ready to become even more popular, addressing to a wider audience. Lexus will ...
Market News
Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
Gadgets
Ford launches the Performance Wicked Stick on Focus RS
Every car manufacturer is moving from the classic handbrake to electronic ones. Every new car launched on the market comes with this improvement. But ...
Every car manufacturer is moving from the classic handbrake to electronic ones. Every new car launched on the market comes with this improvement. But ...
Various News
Judas Priest Porsche 911 Turbo SE up for auction
Owning a classic Porsche can be expensive. Owning a classic Porsche that was first bought by a rock star can be even more expensive. Even so, Silverstone ...
Owning a classic Porsche can be expensive. Owning a classic Porsche that was first bought by a rock star can be even more expensive. Even so, Silverstone ...
Motorsports
Nissan replaces Renault in Formula E competition
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
Videos
VIDEO: Watch Koenigsegg Agera RS record run - 457 km/h in the second run and an average speed of 444 km/h
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...