Tesla Model Y - First teaser picture
7 June 2017 15:38:28
Tesla has officially published the first teaser picture of the upcoming Model Y. The new SUV will come in 2019 and now we have important details.
According to Elon Musk, the new Tesla Model Y will come with a new platform which is different form the one that sits under the Model 3. More than that, Model Y will be manufactured in a way that a car has never been built before.
“I am really excited about Model Y. It’s, there’s been some criticism, like we should sort of derive it from the Model 3 platform. But I think actually we made a mistake in trying to derive the Model X from the Model S platform. It would’ve been better to just design an SUV the way an SUV should be designed. Design a sedan – the way a sedan should be designed. Otherwise you’d just try to shoe horn something that doesn’t make sense. Also there are a number of I think really major manufacturing improvements that can be done that allow us to build the car in a way that a car has never been built before. We are aiming for that to hit the roads in 2019 approximately. And probably the demand for Model Y will exceed the demand for Model 3”, said Elon Musk during the Tesla's shareholder meeting.
