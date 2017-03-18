Tesla Model S 60 and 60D dropped out due to poor sales
18 March 2017 13:43:36
Last year, Tesla announced the Model S 60 and 60D as the most affordable option on the car manufacturer range. Unfortunately, these versions were short lived as the US-based producer decided to discontinue both models.
The decision was announced via a short press release and it will start with April 16.
"One year ago, we introduced the Model S 60 kWh battery as a more affordable option to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles. However, most customers ended up buying an equivalent to the Model S 75 kWh. To simplify the ordering process for our customers, we will be removing the 60 kWh option from our lineup”, is said in the press release.
If you had this version than Tesla will upgrade the batteries to a 75 kWh capacity. But not for free! The upgrade can be made with an over the air update.
