Tesla Model 3 - Spy videos

10 April 2017 15:31:07

According to Elon Musk, Tesla Model 3 will see the production line this July. For now we have some doubts but this weekend, a spy video with a test prototype has surfaced the web. 

The Model 3 was filmed in the midst of testing while flanked by a Model S. It appears to be ready for customers. According to some rumors, the production version will look pretty much identical to the concept revealed 12 month ago. 

For short, the Model 3 will be a mini-Model S with shorter front and rear overhangs. 

Pricing for the new Tesla Model 3 is predicted to start at 35,000 USD after all the applicable federal tax credits. Elon Musk expects to build around 1,000 Model 3s a week in July and will sell these units to its employees. As a result, Tesla will fix any issues early examples may encounter.
 
 
 
 

