Tesla Model 3 deliveries for non-employee will start next week
9 December 2017 08:39:09
Tesla had some trubles with the Model 3 production, but now we have good news. According to Tesla, the Model 3 deliveries for non-employee will start next week.
“Our Non-Employee Maxed Out Model 3 is Delivering Monday!!! – VIN #2079 – it’s for my GF and she’s like a kid at Christmas!”
But let's wait and see if this will happen. As we already know, Tesla is having some big problems with the production and lots of deliveries were postponed.
To date, Tesla has delivered about 712 units of Model 3, a number which is far below the initial expectations.
