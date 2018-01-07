Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph

Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun.





As a result, some Tesla enthusiasts did a 0 to 60 mph test. According to Tesla, the RWD version does this sprint in 5.1 seconds.





But according to DragTimes which conducted a test using a VBOX, the car did the not to 60 mph run in just 4.663 seconds.

