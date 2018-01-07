Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
7 January 2018 08:05:18
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun.
As a result, some Tesla enthusiasts did a 0 to 60 mph test. According to Tesla, the RWD version does this sprint in 5.1 seconds.
But according to DragTimes which conducted a test using a VBOX, the car did the not to 60 mph run in just 4.663 seconds.
Nissan Micra benefits 1.0 litre gasoline engine
Nissan is offering the current Micra on the UK market with a new gasoline engine, more suitable for those looking for a more economical unit. ...
Lexus LF-1 Limitless to be introduced in Detroit
After we saw the three row LX 570 model revealed in this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Lexus teases us with a new model. It is more like a design and customisation ...
Ford Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan offered in US
US Police and authorities have to be an example for all other drivers and car buyers. So Ford revealed the worldâ€™s first-ever pursuit-rated hybrid ...
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for production
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
Toyota US sales decreased in 2017
With 2017 coming to an end, all eyes are looking towards Toyota and its sales result. Will the Japanese manufacturer become worlds largest manufacturer ...
Volvo to provide autonomous cars to Uber
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
Opel Crossland X is now available with factory-fitted LPG
Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood ...
This is how the new Aston Martin Vantage GTE has been born
A few days ago, Aston Martin has officially unveiled the all-new Vantage model. Based on the street version, the British car manufacturer has also developed ...
Infiniti QX80 first commercial
Infiniti is ready to tackle some strong names like the Mercedes GLS and the future BMW X7 on the US market. So it introduces the new QX80 with a proper ...
