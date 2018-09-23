Home » News » Tesla » Tesla and Ford are the most talked about car brands in the United States

Tesla and Ford are the most talked about car brands in the United States

23 September 2018 14:17:59

So let's get the things clear: Tesla and Ford are not the most talked about car brands in the United States. Those two car manufacturers are the only ones with a single exception: Honda in Hawaii.

This result was unveiled after a research that was made using geotagging twitter date (over 500,000 tweets) as source. The total numer of mentions of Tesla was slightly higher than Ford, but as you will be able to see below, in particular states like California, the electric car manufacturer won cristal clear. But Ford is still strong in Michigan. 

"Also interesting to look at the cultural significance, as the South and Midwest were won by Ford, and the coasts were won by Tesla. Plus, even more interesting when you consider there are FAR more Ford owners than Tesla owners. The guys over at auto site partcatalog.com were the ones who put this together, using trends software with direct access to geotagged twitter data (they’ve done several projects like this in the past)”, is said in the results. 
  

 

Source: InsideEVs

