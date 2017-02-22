Techrule supercar teased ahead of Geneva

Geneva Motor Show is one of the most popular events when it comes to launching exclusive supercars. Most of the manufacturers are small names that you have never heard of. Same with Techrule, who announced design details of its production supercar, set to debut on 7 March 2017 at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show.





The latest rendering reveals how the China-based automotive R&D company will combine its Turbine-Recharging Electric Vehicle (TREV) powertrain with an aerospace-inspired design crafted by world-renowned automotive designers, Fabrizio and Giorgetto Giugiaro.





Form follows function with modular design and technical elements that provide various configurations around the centrally-positioned driver. Occupant entry and exit is enabled by the fighter jet-style canopy rising from the body. The aircraft-inspired cockpit is designed to provide occupants with visibility and are finished with premium quality materials.





The chassis is engineered to the highest standards by international motorsport specialist, L.M. Gianetti. Using top-grade components, Techrules’ advanced supercar will deliver a unique blend of ultimate performance, brutal power and unparalleled efficiency from its innovative powertrain.





From the futuristic front laser headlights and ‘star-burst’ reversing LEDs to the integrated rear-view cameras, the design showcases distinctive Techrules styling characteristics and technology that will be seen across a family of models in the coming years. Pretty optimistic, no?













Tags: techrule, techrule trev, supercar, geneva motor show

Posted in Miscellaneous, Concept Cars