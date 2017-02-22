Home » News » Miscellaneous » Techrule supercar teased ahead of Geneva
Techrule supercar teased ahead of Geneva
22 February 2017 18:45:49
Geneva Motor Show is one of the most popular events when it comes to launching exclusive supercars. Most of the manufacturers are small names that you have never heard of. Same with Techrule, who announced design details of its production supercar, set to debut on 7 March 2017 at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show.
The latest rendering reveals how the China-based automotive R&D company will combine its Turbine-Recharging Electric Vehicle (TREV) powertrain with an aerospace-inspired design crafted by world-renowned automotive designers, Fabrizio and Giorgetto Giugiaro.
Form follows function with modular design and technical elements that provide various configurations around the centrally-positioned driver. Occupant entry and exit is enabled by the fighter jet-style canopy rising from the body. The aircraft-inspired cockpit is designed to provide occupants with visibility and are finished with premium quality materials.
The chassis is engineered to the highest standards by international motorsport specialist, L.M. Gianetti. Using top-grade components, Techrules’ advanced supercar will deliver a unique blend of ultimate performance, brutal power and unparalleled efficiency from its innovative powertrain.
From the futuristic front laser headlights and ‘star-burst’ reversing LEDs to the integrated rear-view cameras, the design showcases distinctive Techrules styling characteristics and technology that will be seen across a family of models in the coming years. Pretty optimistic, no?
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Infiniti QX50 Concept unveiled
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Another record year for Rolls Royce in 2016
Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
BMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours race
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
