Taycan - How to say the name of Porsche's upcoming electric car

14 June 2018 06:36:25

Porsche recently revealed that the production version of the Mission E Concept will carry the moniker Taycan. After we found out we had another question fot rhe German car manufacturer: how do you read this name. 

Tay-can, tie-can or even tay-kahn, but now the mystery is over because Porsche published a video to chill us down. The name can be roughly translated as “lively young horse,” referencing the imagery at the heart of the Porsche crest, which has featured a leaping steed since 1952. 

The Eurasian name also signifies the launch of the first electric sports car with the soul of a Porsche. Porsche announced the name for its first purely electric model as part of the “70 years of Porsche Sports Cars” ceremony.

Two permanently activated synchronous motors (PSM) generating a system output of over 600 horsepower accelerate the electric sports car to 60 miles per hour in well under 3.5 seconds and to 124 miles per hour (200 km/h) on the track in less than twelve seconds. The Porsche Taycan will also offer a consistent level of power that is unprecedented among electric vehicles: multiple launches in a row will be possible without a loss in performance, and the vehicle’s maximum range will be over 300 miles as measured in accordance with the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC).
 
 
 

