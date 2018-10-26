Home » News » Aston Martin » TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre Heuer 01 created for Aston Martin

TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre Heuer 01 created for Aston Martin

26 October 2018 11:19:16

It is not uncommon for car manufacturer to associate with watch brands. Aston Martin has a long reputation in the market, recently establishing a partnership with Swiss partner partner Tag Heuer. The second watch of the collaboration between two of the most iconic brands in motor racing was revealed with the global release of the TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre Heuer 01 Aston Martin Special Edition.

Since announcing their partnership at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year, the best creative talents of TAG Heuer and Aston Martin have worked together to create a highly-anticipated timepiece that expresses the brands’ shared values of performance, precision and craftsmanship.

Inspired by the geometric shapes of an Aston Martin sports car, the new watch draws a direct vision from the colours, shapes, patterns and materials of an Aston Martin, and reflects the automotive spirit of the partnership.
TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre Heuer 01 created for Aston Martin
TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre Heuer 01 created for Aston Martin Photos

Since announcing their partnership at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year, the best creative talents of TAG Heuer and Aston Martin have worked together to create a highly-anticipated timepiece that expresses the brands’ shared values of performance, precision and craftsmanship.

Inspired by the geometric shapes of an Aston Martin sports car, the new watch draws a direct vision from the colours, shapes, patterns and materials of an Aston Martin, and reflects the automotive spirit of the partnership.

The 45mm solid steel case boasts a ceramic black brushed tachymeter bezel with Aston Martin engraving and features lines on the side to evoke speed, the race track and pistons. The manufacture movement is visible through the dial, which is skeletonised in a hexagonal pattern that recalls the details on the new Vantage. 



Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Aston Martin, Various News

TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre Heuer 01 created for Aston Martin Photos (1 photos)
  • TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre Heuer 01 created for Aston Martin

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Rolls Royce introduces Faberge egg for its Spirit of Ecstasy statue

    Rolls Royce introduces Faberge egg for its Spirit of Ecstasy statue

  2. Bentley and Breitling extend their partnership

    Bentley and Breitling extend their partnership

  3. Jaguar XE SV Project 8 with Track Pack available as a taxi ride on Nurburgring

    Jaguar XE SV Project 8 with Track Pack available as a taxi ride on Nurburgring

  4.  
  5. TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre Heuer 01 created for Aston Martin

    TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre Heuer 01 created for Aston Martin

  6. 2018 Mazda6 awarded five star rating by EuroNCAP

    2018 Mazda6 awarded five star rating by EuroNCAP

  7. New Skoda Skala details revealed

    New Skoda Skala details revealed

Related Specs

  1. 1998 Aston Martin V8 Vantage V600

    Engine: Aluminum Alloy V8, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 813.49 nm / 600.0 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm

  2. 2007 Aston Martin V8 Vantage N400

    Engine: V8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 298.3 kw / 400 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 420 nm / 309.8 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  3. 2007 Aston Martin V8 Vantage N400 Roaster

    Engine: V8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 298.3 kw / 400 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 420 nm / 309.8 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  4. 1951 Aston Martin DB2 Vantage

    Engine: Water Cooled, Cast Iron, Inline-6, Power: 93.2 kw / 125.0 bhp @ 5000 rpmN/A

  5. 1961 Aston Martin DB4 Vantage

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 198.4 kw / 266.1 bhp @ 5750 rpm, Torque: 345.73 nm / 255.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in USJaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...

Custom Cars

Hennessey launched Heritage F-150 with 758 HPHennessey launched Heritage F-150 with 758 HP
Hennessey has launched another Heritage model for its 19th anniversary. The car is a F-150 pick-up truck which got a lovely Ford GT40 livery. To be more ...

Future Cars

Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybridsPeugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...

Market News

Groupe Renault announced 2017 financial resultsGroupe Renault announced 2017 financial results
We already know Volkswagen Group lost its first position as world biggest car manufacturer. And it lost in front of an outsider, the recently formed Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi ...

Gadgets

Volkswagen details its future lighting technologyVolkswagen details its future lighting technology
Lighting technology is improving year by year and now is helping current cars to be safer. At an international workshop, Volkswagen is now showcasing ...

Various News

Ford announces new partnership with MahindraFord announces new partnership with Mahindra
Ford is looking for strong partners across the Globe. And India is one of the markets where needs strong support form a local. The Blue Oval announced ...

Motorsports

Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at CitroenRally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...

Videos

Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reavealAudi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
Copyright CarSession.com