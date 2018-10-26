TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre Heuer 01 created for Aston Martin

It is not uncommon for car manufacturer to associate with watch brands. Aston Martin has a long reputation in the market, recently establishing a partnership with Swiss partner partner Tag Heuer. The second watch of the collaboration between two of the most iconic brands in motor racing was revealed with the global release of the TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre Heuer 01 Aston Martin Special Edition.





Since announcing their partnership at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year, the best creative talents of TAG Heuer and Aston Martin have worked together to create a highly-anticipated timepiece that expresses the brands’ shared values of performance, precision and craftsmanship.





Inspired by the geometric shapes of an Aston Martin sports car, the new watch draws a direct vision from the colours, shapes, patterns and materials of an Aston Martin, and reflects the automotive spirit of the partnership.





Since announcing their partnership at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year, the best creative talents of TAG Heuer and Aston Martin have worked together to create a highly-anticipated timepiece that expresses the brands’ shared values of performance, precision and craftsmanship.





Inspired by the geometric shapes of an Aston Martin sports car, the new watch draws a direct vision from the colours, shapes, patterns and materials of an Aston Martin, and reflects the automotive spirit of the partnership.





The 45mm solid steel case boasts a ceramic black brushed tachymeter bezel with Aston Martin engraving and features lines on the side to evoke speed, the race track and pistons. The manufacture movement is visible through the dial, which is skeletonised in a hexagonal pattern that recalls the details on the new Vantage.













Tags: aston martin, aston martin vantage, tag heuer, tag heuer aston martin, aston martin watch

Posted in Aston Martin, Various News