Home » News » Aston Martin » TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre Heuer 01 created for Aston Martin
TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre Heuer 01 created for Aston Martin
26 October 2018 11:19:16
|Tweet
It is not uncommon for car manufacturer to associate with watch brands. Aston Martin has a long reputation in the market, recently establishing a partnership with Swiss partner partner Tag Heuer. The second watch of the collaboration between two of the most iconic brands in motor racing was revealed with the global release of the TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre Heuer 01 Aston Martin Special Edition.
Since announcing their partnership at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year, the best creative talents of TAG Heuer and Aston Martin have worked together to create a highly-anticipated timepiece that expresses the brands’ shared values of performance, precision and craftsmanship.
Inspired by the geometric shapes of an Aston Martin sports car, the new watch draws a direct vision from the colours, shapes, patterns and materials of an Aston Martin, and reflects the automotive spirit of the partnership.
Since announcing their partnership at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year, the best creative talents of TAG Heuer and Aston Martin have worked together to create a highly-anticipated timepiece that expresses the brands’ shared values of performance, precision and craftsmanship.
Inspired by the geometric shapes of an Aston Martin sports car, the new watch draws a direct vision from the colours, shapes, patterns and materials of an Aston Martin, and reflects the automotive spirit of the partnership.
The 45mm solid steel case boasts a ceramic black brushed tachymeter bezel with Aston Martin engraving and features lines on the side to evoke speed, the race track and pistons. The manufacture movement is visible through the dial, which is skeletonised in a hexagonal pattern that recalls the details on the new Vantage.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Rolls Royce introduces Faberge egg for its Spirit of Ecstasy statue
Bentley and Breitling extend their partnership
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 with Track Pack available as a taxi ride on Nurburgring
-
TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre Heuer 01 created for Aston Martin
2018 Mazda6 awarded five star rating by EuroNCAP
New Skoda Skala details revealed
Related Specs
1998 Aston Martin V8 Vantage V600Engine: Aluminum Alloy V8, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 813.49 nm / 600.0 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
2007 Aston Martin V8 Vantage N400Engine: V8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 298.3 kw / 400 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 420 nm / 309.8 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2007 Aston Martin V8 Vantage N400 RoasterEngine: V8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 298.3 kw / 400 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 420 nm / 309.8 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1951 Aston Martin DB2 VantageEngine: Water Cooled, Cast Iron, Inline-6, Power: 93.2 kw / 125.0 bhp @ 5000 rpmN/A
1961 Aston Martin DB4 VantageEngine: Inline-6, Power: 198.4 kw / 266.1 bhp @ 5750 rpm, Torque: 345.73 nm / 255.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
Custom Cars
Hennessey launched Heritage F-150 with 758 HP
Hennessey has launched another Heritage model for its 19th anniversary. The car is a F-150 pick-up truck which got a lovely Ford GT40 livery. To be more ...
Hennessey has launched another Heritage model for its 19th anniversary. The car is a F-150 pick-up truck which got a lovely Ford GT40 livery. To be more ...
Future Cars
Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Market News
Groupe Renault announced 2017 financial results
We already know Volkswagen Group lost its first position as world biggest car manufacturer. And it lost in front of an outsider, the recently formed Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi ...
We already know Volkswagen Group lost its first position as world biggest car manufacturer. And it lost in front of an outsider, the recently formed Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen details its future lighting technology
Lighting technology is improving year by year and now is helping current cars to be safer. At an international workshop, Volkswagen is now showcasing ...
Lighting technology is improving year by year and now is helping current cars to be safer. At an international workshop, Volkswagen is now showcasing ...
Various News
Ford announces new partnership with Mahindra
Ford is looking for strong partners across the Globe. And India is one of the markets where needs strong support form a local. The Blue Oval announced ...
Ford is looking for strong partners across the Globe. And India is one of the markets where needs strong support form a local. The Blue Oval announced ...
Motorsports
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Videos
Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...