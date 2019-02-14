Swind E Classic Mini is a classic with zero emissions
14 February 2019 10:04:52
The passion for classic cars can easily be combined with the care for the environment. Jaguar proved it can do that with its classic cars like E-Type. Now, some old Minis are about to become electric.
Sixty years after the iconic Mini first hit the streets, a British technology company has unveiled the first production electric classic Mini at the London Classic Car Show. The Swind E Classic Mini combines a fully-restored body and bespoke powertrain developed in-house by industry leaders Swindon Powertrain, specialists that have been providing engineering expertise to automotive and motorsports industries for over 40 years.
Produced in Wiltshire at the firm’s recently-upgraded facility, the Swind E Classic Mini instils all the affection of the original with state-of-the-art EV technology to create an individual, nippy, zero-emissions city car with character.
While retaining the same look, proportions and spirit of the original Mini, the bespoke 80kw motor and single transmission ensures responsive and smooth power that can be used without incurring congestion charge fees. Available to order immediately in either left- or right-hand-drive, the limited production run of 100 cars starts at £79,000 and comes with an unlimited mileage one-year warranty.
Fully charged in four hours via a female Type 2 connector (Fast charging option available), the car has a range of 125 miles (200km) with regenerative braking system. Top speed is 80mph (130km/h) and the sprint from 0 to 60mph (0-100km/h) happens in 9.2 seconds.
Options include infotainment and sat-nav system, power steering, a full-length sliding fabric roof, air conditioning, performance tuning packs and bespoke paint colours. Choice of six standard colours with a contrasting roof is available.
