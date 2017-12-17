Home » News » Volvo » Swedish families help Volvo develop autonomous cars

Swedish families help Volvo develop autonomous cars

17 December 2017 16:37:14

We are closer and closer to the moment when autonomous cars will become reality. And that is also thanks to the help offered by current clients, who decide to offer their support in developing this technologies. Volvo is one of the manufacturers who benefits from this input.

Volvo Cars will start developing its autonomous drive cars with help from Swedish families who will test its cars on the public roads of Gothenburg and feed back their impressions to Volvo Cars engineers.

The first two families, the Hains and the Simonovskis from the Gothenburg area, have now received the Volvo XC90 premium SUVs with which they will support the Drive Me project. Three more families will follow early next year and over the next four years, up to 100 people will be involved in Drive Me.

Both families will contribute to Drive Me with data by allowing engineers at the company to monitor their everyday use and interaction with the car, as they drive to work, bring the kids to school or go shopping for groceries.
Swedish families help Volvo develop autonomous cars
Swedish families help Volvo develop autonomous cars Photos

Volvo Cars plans to have a fully autonomous car commercially available by 2021 and the data derived from Drive Me will play a crucial role in the development of these autonomous cars.

Drive Me will involve real customers testing the different stages of driver assisted and eventually fully autonomous technology.

The Hains and the Simonovskis have received Volvo XC90s fitted with Volvo’s latest driver assistance technology as well as an array of cameras and sensors to monitor their behavior and provide the car with information on its surroundings.

During these first stages, the families will keep their hands on the steering wheel and supervise the driving at all times when using their cars. But, over time, all participants in the Drive Me project will gradually be introduced to more advanced assisted driving cars, after receiving special training.



Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Volvo, Gadgets

Swedish families help Volvo develop autonomous cars Photos (1 photos)
  • Swedish families help Volvo develop autonomous cars

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2018 BRZ tS US pricing announced

    2018 BRZ tS US pricing announced

  2. 2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA launched in US

    2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA launched in US

  3. New Rolls Royce Phantom to make US debut at NAIAS 2018

    New Rolls Royce Phantom to make US debut at NAIAS 2018

  4.  
  5. 2019 Chevrolet Silverado first official photos

    2019 Chevrolet Silverado first official photos

  6. The next generation Volkswagen Touareg will come in April 2018

    The next generation Volkswagen Touareg will come in April 2018

  7. 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class - teaser video

    2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class - teaser video

Related Specs

  1. 1979 Volvo 262 Coupe

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 104.4 kw / 140 bhpN/A

  2. 2002 Volvo ACC2 Concept

    Engine: Inline-5, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp, Torque: 399.97 nm / 295.0 ft lbs

  3. 2006 Volvo C30 Concept

    Engine: Inline-5, Power: 193.9 kw / 260 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 363.36 nm / 268 ft lbs @ 2100-5500 rpm

  4. 2000 Volvo C70 T5 Convertible

    Engine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 179.0 kw / 240.0 bhp @ 5400 rpm, Torque: 330 nm / 243.4 ft lbs @ 2400-5100 rpm

  5. 2000 Volvo C70 T5 Coupe

    Engine: Turbocharged Inline-5, Power: 179.0 kw / 240.0 bhp @ 5400 rpm, Torque: 330 nm / 243.4 ft lbs @ 2400-5100 rpm

New Vehicles

2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class - first interior pictures2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class - first interior pictures
Mercedes-Benz has published the first interior pictures with the upcoming 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The new model will be officially unveiled in 2018, ...

Concept Cars

2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...

Custom Cars

McLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSOMcLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSO
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...

Future Cars

Volkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for productionVolkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for production
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...

Market News

Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestonesLamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...

Gadgets

Volvo to provide autonomous cars to UberVolvo to provide autonomous cars to Uber
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...

Various News

Volkswagen Group managed a 11.1 percent grow in NovemberVolkswagen Group managed a 11.1 percent grow in November
The Volkswagen Group handed over 995,900 vehicles to customers in November, an increase of 11.1 percent compared with November, 2016. ...

Motorsports

Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and detailsVolkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and details
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...

Videos

BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promoBMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
Copyright CarSession.com