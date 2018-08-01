Suzuki Vitara facelift has little exterior design and a new petrol engine
Suzuki Vitara was launched four years ago and now the Japanese car manufacturer has decided to come with a revised version. The 2018 Suzuki Vitara facelift will be showcased soon but until than we have some official pictures of the small Japanese SUV.
On the front you'll notice that Vitara facelift has a revised grille, new side vents and that is all. At the back, the Japanese designers have revised only the taillights.
Inside the cabin, the 2018 Suzuki Vitara facelift will come with a central color display, better materials and nothing more.
Under the skin, the 2018 Vitara facelift will get the 1.0 and the 1.4 liter turbo engine. The smalled unit is replacing the 1.6 naturally aspirated motor. Also, the Japanese car manufacturer didn't announce a diesel version.
