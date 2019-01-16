Suzuki Swift Attitude launched in UK

In order to increase the sales of the current generation Swift, Suzuki is launching a special edition, dedicated only to UK market and called Attitude.





Attitude is based on the popular SZ3 model and offers a unique exterior design from its numerous styling upgrades. Swift Attitude offers good affordability and low running costs and is one of the most powerful and economical cars amongst its direct competitors.





In addition to the comprehensive SZ3 standard specification which includes six airbags, air conditioning, DAB radio with Bluetooth, rear privacy glass, leather steering wheel and LED daytime running lights, Attitude adds Black / Polished 16-inch alloy wheels, front foglamps, mesh front grille with chrome trim, rear upper spoiler and front, side and rear carbon effect skirts.





Attitude is powered by Suzuki’s K12C 1.2-litre Dualjet four cylinder engine with an output of 90PS and is equipped with five speed manual transmission. It has a CO2 emissions figure of 108g/km (NEDC tested) or 124g/km (WLTP) and Combined fuel consumption when tested under NEDC regulation is 60.1mpg.





The Special Edition model is available in Fervent Red as a solid colour and Pure White, Premium Silver, Super Black, Mineral Grey and Burning Red as metallic colours as a £485 cost option.





For the first quarter of 2019, Swift Attitude is available for £13,499.

















