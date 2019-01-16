Suzuki Swift Attitude launched in UK
16 January 2019 17:26:42
|Tweet
In order to increase the sales of the current generation Swift, Suzuki is launching a special edition, dedicated only to UK market and called Attitude.
Attitude is based on the popular SZ3 model and offers a unique exterior design from its numerous styling upgrades. Swift Attitude offers good affordability and low running costs and is one of the most powerful and economical cars amongst its direct competitors.
In addition to the comprehensive SZ3 standard specification which includes six airbags, air conditioning, DAB radio with Bluetooth, rear privacy glass, leather steering wheel and LED daytime running lights, Attitude adds Black / Polished 16-inch alloy wheels, front foglamps, mesh front grille with chrome trim, rear upper spoiler and front, side and rear carbon effect skirts.
Attitude is powered by Suzuki’s K12C 1.2-litre Dualjet four cylinder engine with an output of 90PS and is equipped with five speed manual transmission. It has a CO2 emissions figure of 108g/km (NEDC tested) or 124g/km (WLTP) and Combined fuel consumption when tested under NEDC regulation is 60.1mpg.
The Special Edition model is available in Fervent Red as a solid colour and Pure White, Premium Silver, Super Black, Mineral Grey and Burning Red as metallic colours as a £485 cost option.
For the first quarter of 2019, Swift Attitude is available for £13,499.
Suzuki Swift Attitude launched in UK Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1998 Suzuki CappuccinoEngine: TurboCharged DOHC, Power: 47.7 kw / 64.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 103.0 nm / 75.9 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
1998 Suzuki C2 ConceptEngine: DOHC Twin Turbo V8, Power: 186.4 kw / 250.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 283.4 nm / 209.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2001 Suzuki Covie ConceptEngine: Electric MotorN/AN/A
1996 Suzuki Escudo Pikes PeakEngine: Twin Turbo V6, Power: 734.5 kw / 985 bhp @ 8100 rpmN/A
1999 Suzuki Ev-Sport ConceptEngine: ElectricN/AN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Toyota unveils P4 Automated Driving Concept
Toyota is conducting intensive tests for its autonomous cars. The technology is there and is developing fast, so Toyota wants to see how it performs in ...
Toyota is conducting intensive tests for its autonomous cars. The technology is there and is developing fast, so Toyota wants to see how it performs in ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
Peugeot produced its one millionth C-segment car
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen testing autonomous parking technology
Volkswagen always tries to be one step ahead the competition. Especially when it comes to technology. Volkswagen Group is currently testing autonomous ...
Volkswagen always tries to be one step ahead the competition. Especially when it comes to technology. Volkswagen Group is currently testing autonomous ...
Various News
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
VIDEO: BMW M5 Competition face to face with Mercedes-AMG E63 S
The guys from CarWow have prepared something special for this hollyday season. They have pulled out a BMW M5 Competition and a Mercedes-AMG E63 S and ...
The guys from CarWow have prepared something special for this hollyday season. They have pulled out a BMW M5 Competition and a Mercedes-AMG E63 S and ...