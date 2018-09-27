Suzuki Jimny gets only 3 stars EuroNCAP
27 September 2018 17:11:52
The recent session organised by EuroNCAP saw not only the testing of the new Volkswagen Touareg. Also the small and very off-road capable Suzuki Jimny was tested to see if it complies with the toughest safety regulations.
However, the Suzuki Jimny's impact testing and crash avoidance results have disappointed safety experts.
Matthew Avery, director of research, Thatcham Research comments, “The Suzuki Jimny’s performance in testing betrays its ostensibly rugged exterior. As a completely new vehicle, it should offer far more protection to drivers in the event of an accident. Its safety technology did not perform optimally either. The youthful audience the Suzuki Jimny has been designed for deserve better in terms of passive and active safety.”
According to the Euro NCAP report, the Suzuki Jimny’s Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) system “showed weak performance in tests of its pedestrian avoidance in daylight and does not operate in low light.” The Jimny was eventually given a three-star rating.
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
It was first unveiled in Asia, Volvo's biggest market and now makes it European premiere during Geneva Motor Show. The Polestar 1 landed on the Old Continent. ...
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Skoda is on course for another record year as it already managed to produce one million vehicles this year, making it the fourth year in a row that the ...
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
This year in February, Porsche line-up was ditching the diesel versions. But according to some sources, Porsche was about to put those engines back on ...
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
The guys from Motor Trend have published the all-new 2018 Ultimate Drag Race contest. This year, the American writers have put face to face 12 competitiors. ...
