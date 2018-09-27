Suzuki Jimny gets only 3 stars EuroNCAP

The recent session organised by EuroNCAP saw not only the testing of the new Volkswagen Touareg. Also the small and very off-road capable Suzuki Jimny was tested to see if it complies with the toughest safety regulations.





However, the Suzuki Jimny's impact testing and crash avoidance results have disappointed safety experts.





Matthew Avery, director of research, Thatcham Research comments, “The Suzuki Jimny’s performance in testing betrays its ostensibly rugged exterior. As a completely new vehicle, it should offer far more protection to drivers in the event of an accident. Its safety technology did not perform optimally either. The youthful audience the Suzuki Jimny has been designed for deserve better in terms of passive and active safety.”





According to the Euro NCAP report, the Suzuki Jimny’s Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) system “showed weak performance in tests of its pedestrian avoidance in daylight and does not operate in low light.” The Jimny was eventually given a three-star rating.









