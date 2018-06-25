Suzuki Jimny first official images
25 June 2018
Suzuki knows that it has in its European range a car that is considered a symbol by many off-road enthusiasts. So it has to keep this respect with its next generation Jimny.
The small off-roader will have its official debut soon. Suzuki announced the official release of outline information of the new Jimny model together with several images of the exterior, interior design and chassis layout.
The first images show us a boxy shape, similar to what we already see on the Mercedes G-Class. Its off-road abilities will be kept and even further enhanced.
Further media information relating to model launch in specific global markets will follow in the future.
Suzuki Motor Corporation is the eighth largest car brand in the world with sales in FY 2017 of 3,160,000 units.
Suzuki Jimny first official images Photos (2 photos)
1998 Suzuki C2 ConceptEngine: DOHC Twin Turbo V8, Power: 186.4 kw / 250.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 283.4 nm / 209.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1998 Suzuki CappuccinoEngine: TurboCharged DOHC, Power: 47.7 kw / 64.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 103.0 nm / 75.9 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
2001 Suzuki Covie ConceptEngine: Electric MotorN/AN/A
1996 Suzuki Escudo Pikes PeakEngine: Twin Turbo V6, Power: 734.5 kw / 985 bhp @ 8100 rpmN/A
1999 Suzuki Ev-Sport ConceptEngine: ElectricN/AN/A
