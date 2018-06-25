Suzuki Jimny first official images

Suzuki knows that it has in its European range a car that is considered a symbol by many off-road enthusiasts. So it has to keep this respect with its next generation Jimny.





The small off-roader will have its official debut soon. Suzuki announced the official release of outline information of the new Jimny model together with several images of the exterior, interior design and chassis layout.





The first images show us a boxy shape, similar to what we already see on the Mercedes G-Class. Its off-road abilities will be kept and even further enhanced.





Further media information relating to model launch in specific global markets will follow in the future.





Suzuki Motor Corporation is the eighth largest car brand in the world with sales in FY 2017 of 3,160,000 units.









Tags: suzuki, suzuki jimny, suzuki jimny images, suzuki jimny photos

Posted in Suzuki, New Vehicles