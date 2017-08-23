Suzuki Celerio City launched in UK

Considering the fact that current Celerio is not such an attractive car, judging just by the look, Suzuki decided to update the car to make it more appealing. So it launched a special edition called Celerio City, and limited to just 500 units.





The City is based on the SZ2 grade with DAB CD tuner, six airbags, drivers seat height adjust and central locking as standard equipment and then adds a further specification of alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, black body side mouldings with Celerio logo, black B-Pillar covers and City badging, representing over £800 in added customer value.





The Celerio City is available in one solid colour and four optional metallic colours which are Superior White, Super Black Pearl Metallic, Cerulean Blue Metallic, Mineral Grey Metallic and Star Silver Metallic.





With Suzuki’s £500 reduction campaign in place on Celerio until 30th September 2017, this means that the City model is available for just £7,499 plus optional metallic paint at £465.

















Tags: suzuki, suzuki celerio city, suzuki celerio special edition

