Home » News » Suzuki » Suzuki Celerio City launched in UK

Suzuki Celerio City launched in UK

23 August 2017 06:45:24

Considering the fact that current Celerio is not such an attractive car, judging just by the look, Suzuki decided to update the car to make it more appealing. So it launched a special edition called Celerio City, and limited to just 500 units. 

The City is based on the SZ2 grade with DAB CD tuner, six airbags, drivers seat height adjust and central locking as standard equipment and then adds a further specification of alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, black body side mouldings with Celerio logo, black B-Pillar covers and City badging, representing over £800 in added customer value. 

The Celerio City is available in one solid colour and four optional metallic colours which are Superior White, Super Black Pearl Metallic, Cerulean Blue Metallic, Mineral Grey Metallic and Star Silver Metallic.
Suzuki Celerio City launched in UK
Suzuki Celerio City launched in UK Photos

With Suzuki’s £500 reduction campaign in place on Celerio until 30th September 2017, this means that the City model is available for just £7,499 plus optional metallic paint at £465.




Tags: , ,

Posted in Suzuki, New Vehicles

Suzuki Celerio City launched in UK Photos (1 photos)
  • Suzuki Celerio City launched in UK

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2018 Ferrari Portofino - Official pictures and details

    2018 Ferrari Portofino - Official pictures and details

  2. Toyota Supra successor to have a V6 and more than 400 horsepower

    Toyota Supra successor to have a V6 and more than 400 horsepower

  3. Fux Fuchsia McLaren 720S presented in Pebble Beach

    Fux Fuchsia McLaren 720S presented in Pebble Beach

  4.  
  5. Suzuki Celerio City launched in UK

    Suzuki Celerio City launched in UK

  6. FCA Fiat-Chrysler joins BMW, Intel and Mobileye for future self-driving cars

    FCA Fiat-Chrysler joins BMW, Intel and Mobileye for future self-driving cars

  7. Volkswagen Tiguan Limited edition introduced in US

    Volkswagen Tiguan Limited edition introduced in US

Related Specs

  1. 1998 Suzuki Cappuccino

    Engine: TurboCharged DOHC, Power: 47.7 kw / 64.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 103.0 nm / 75.9 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm

  2. 1998 Suzuki C2 Concept

    Engine: DOHC Twin Turbo V8, Power: 186.4 kw / 250.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 283.4 nm / 209.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  3. 2001 Suzuki Covie Concept

    Engine: Electric MotorN/AN/A

  4. 1996 Suzuki Escudo Pikes Peak

    Engine: Twin Turbo V6, Power: 734.5 kw / 985 bhp @ 8100 rpmN/A

  5. 1999 Suzuki Ev-Sport Concept

    Engine: ElectricN/AN/A

New Vehicles

Vauxhall Vivaro Tourer Elite and Combi Plus unveiledVauxhall Vivaro Tourer Elite and Combi Plus unveiled
Vauxhall will try to target not only those who look for an utility vehicle with its current Vivaro range. Debuting at next month’s 2017 Frankfurt Motor ...

Concept Cars

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in USJaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...

Custom Cars

ABT Sportline Audi RS5 tuning pack introducedABT Sportline Audi RS5 tuning pack introduced
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...

Future Cars

Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...

Market News

2017 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles sales2017 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles sales
Even if they are not as popular as Ford and Renault utility vehicles, Volkswagen's are also a major part of the European market. In the first seven months ...

Gadgets

Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play StoreSeat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...

Various News

2018 Volkswagen Atlas receives Top Safety Pick from IIHS2018 Volkswagen Atlas receives Top Safety Pick from IIHS
Volkswagen decided it can not abandon the US market, even if its reputation was seriously shaken by the Dieselgate scandal. The German manufacturer introduced ...

Motorsports

Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwideHonda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...

Videos

BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promoBMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
Copyright CarSession.com