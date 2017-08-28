The guys from Kelley Blue Book have published an SUV comparison test. As you can imagine, the test doesn't include all the non-premium SUVs available in the US, but there are some great cars.





In the video you will see these new SUVs: GMC Acadia, VW Atlas, Mazda CX-9, Nissan Pathfinder, Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander.





The video will also come with some interesting details. You will find out that some SUVs are great on and off-road, while others have a great interior or a unique feeling. But enought. Let's find out the result.

