Susan Sarandon and Mercedes-Benz EQ in a special picture gallery

10 July 2017 16:13:47

Mercedes-Benz EQ represents the next big thing in the German car company. Now, Daimler has a new promotional campaign called  “Generation Now, Generation Next” who puts the spotlight on the all-electric crossover.

In order to improve the image of the EQ, Mercedes-Benz has teamed up with Susan Sarandon. The Oscar-winning actress has agreed to pose with the EQ and you can see what was the result in the picture gallery.

The photo shoot was conduceted by Luke Gilford a Californian photographer, writer and film maker. 

“I feel privileged to be taking part in the latest Mercedes-Benz Fashion Story as an ambassador for humanitarianism. I am proud be presenting the Concept EQ vehicle as part of the collaboration with Mercedes-Benz, because it is very important to me to promote sustainability”, said Susan Sarandon. 

