Susan Sarandon and Mercedes-Benz EQ in a special picture gallery

Mercedes-Benz EQ represents the next big thing in the German car company. Now, Daimler has a new promotional campaign called “Generation Now, Generation Next” who puts the spotlight on the all-electric crossover.





In order to improve the image of the EQ, Mercedes-Benz has teamed up with Susan Sarandon. The Oscar-winning actress has agreed to pose with the EQ and you can see what was the result in the picture gallery.





The photo shoot was conduceted by Luke Gilford a Californian photographer, writer and film maker.





“I feel privileged to be taking part in the latest Mercedes-Benz Fashion Story as an ambassador for humanitarianism. I am proud be presenting the Concept EQ vehicle as part of the collaboration with Mercedes-Benz, because it is very important to me to promote sustainability”, said Susan Sarandon.

Tags: mercedes, mercedes-benz, mercedes-benz eq, mercedes-benz eq susan sarandon, susan sarandon

Posted in Mercedes, Various News

Source: Mercedes-Benz