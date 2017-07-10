Susan Sarandon and Mercedes-Benz EQ in a special picture gallery
10 July 2017 16:13:47
|Tweet
Mercedes-Benz EQ represents the next big thing in the German car company. Now, Daimler has a new promotional campaign called “Generation Now, Generation Next” who puts the spotlight on the all-electric crossover.
In order to improve the image of the EQ, Mercedes-Benz has teamed up with Susan Sarandon. The Oscar-winning actress has agreed to pose with the EQ and you can see what was the result in the picture gallery.
The photo shoot was conduceted by Luke Gilford a Californian photographer, writer and film maker.
“I feel privileged to be taking part in the latest Mercedes-Benz Fashion Story as an ambassador for humanitarianism. I am proud be presenting the Concept EQ vehicle as part of the collaboration with Mercedes-Benz, because it is very important to me to promote sustainability”, said Susan Sarandon.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1965 Mercedes-Benz 600 LandauletEngine: V8, Power: 186.4 kw / 250.0 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 501.65 nm / 370.0 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm
2008 Mercedes-Benz ConceptFASCINATIONEngine: BlueTEC Diesel Inline-4, Power: 152.1 kw / 204 bhpN/A
2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK 230 Final EditionEngine: Inline-4, Power: 146.9 kw / 197 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 2500-5000 rpm
2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK 55 AMG Special SeriesEngine: V8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400 bhp, Torque: 520 nm / 383.5 ft lbs
1937 Mercedes-Benz W25 Avus StreamlineEngine: MD 25 DAB, 60 Degree V12, Power: 563.8 kw / 756 bhp @ 5800 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
This is the new 2018 BMW X3
BMW has launched the new 2018 BMW X3. The model comes with minor exterior modifications, great interior improvements and a special edition. ...
BMW has launched the new 2018 BMW X3. The model comes with minor exterior modifications, great interior improvements and a special edition. ...
Concept Cars
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Best May in the history of Skoda
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
Gadgets
Volvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous cars
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...
Various News
Bugatti Chiron can do 300 mph but it needs more advanced tires
Bugatti Chiron is a hell of car. Under the hood of the Molsheim based hypercar is a W16 8.0 liter engine that can deliver 1.500 horsepower and 1.600 Nm ...
Bugatti Chiron is a hell of car. Under the hood of the Molsheim based hypercar is a W16 8.0 liter engine that can deliver 1.500 horsepower and 1.600 Nm ...
Motorsports
This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...