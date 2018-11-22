Home » News » Lamborghini » Supercar track day as a Christmas present
Supercar track day as a Christmas present
22 November 2018 16:12:03
Christmas is just around the corner, so all of you will start running in the look for the best present. The thrill of driving a supercar around a race track can cost the same as a gift set of socks as www.trackdays.co.uk urges Brits to move away from traditional Christmas presents.
Yet the price of a supercar driving experience, which start from just £35 and are available at multiple locations, closely matches many of the UK’s favourite gifts, including knitted jumpers and luxury soap!
And staggering as it sounds, it is estimated that Brits spend almost £20 billion on Christmas presents, which equates to more than 500 million supercar driving experiences.
Other traditional festive favourites include scented candles and hampers….both of which have a price comparable driving experience including an Aston Martin V8 Vantage Blast or a supercar treble taster.
