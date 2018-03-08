Subaru Viziv Tourer Concept unveiled in Geneva
8 March 2018 13:43:44
|Tweet
Even if it's not recording huge volumes in Europe, Subaru didn't want to miss this year Geneva Motor Show. So it kept the stand and unveiled the Subaru Viziv Tourer Concept.
As most of the brand fans know, the name VIZIV has been coined from the phrase “Vision for Innovation”.
Since the debut of the Subaru VIZIV Concept in 2013, Subaru has produced a series of themed concept models embodying the brand’s vision for the future of making cars.
Designed with a tourer theme, the Subaru VIZIV Tourer Concept unites a Symmetrical AWD layout powered by a boxer engine, with Subaru’s wealth of expertise in offering driving performance, practicality and safety; delivering a new value in a tourer form.
In anticipation of widespread future deployment of automated driving technologies, advanced driver-assist functions combining the next-generation EyeSight system with other devices have been installed in the car to reduce driver fatigue on long journeys.
Subaru’s design and development will advance in the directions indicated by the VIZIV Concept models.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Fiat 500 Collezione UK pricing announced
Vauxhall Grandland X now available with IntelliGrip system
Subaru Viziv Tourer Concept unveiled in Geneva
-
Polestar 1 makes European debut in Geneva
Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe official details and images
Peugeot 508 First Edition launched in Geneva Motor Show
Related Specs
2003 Subaru B11S ConceptEngine: Opposed 6-Cylinder, Power: 294 kw / 394.3 bhp, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs
1999 Subaru Fleet-X ConceptEngine: Opposed-4, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 196 nm / 144.6 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
2001 Subaru HM-01 ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 34.3 kw / 46.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 58 nm / 42.8 ft lbs
1999 Subaru Impreza Electra One ConceptN/A, Power: 206 kw / 276.2 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 353 nm / 260.4 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2002 Subaru Impreza Type Euro ConceptEngine: Flat-4, Power: 186.4 kw / 250.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 333 nm / 245.6 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
New Vehicles
Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept was teaser again
During the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen will unveil a special concept car. We are talking about the Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept which is the fourth ...
During the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen will unveil a special concept car. We are talking about the Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept which is the fourth ...
Custom Cars
McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Future Cars
Zenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Market News
Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
Gadgets
Seat launches Shazam in its cars
Renowned for its sporty models, Seat wants to be popular also among young public who searches for apps and connectivity. That is why SEAT will be the ...
Renowned for its sporty models, Seat wants to be popular also among young public who searches for apps and connectivity. That is why SEAT will be the ...
Various News
Toyota has three inspirational ads for Super Bowl XLII
This weekend the USA will celebrate the Super Bowl XLII. As we already know, the car manufacturers have come with special commercials designed exclusively ...
This weekend the USA will celebrate the Super Bowl XLII. As we already know, the car manufacturers have come with special commercials designed exclusively ...
Motorsports
This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...
Videos
Rally-taxi with the winning Skoda Fabia R5
This year Skoda has a magnificent year in motorsport. According to the Czech car manufacturer this was the most successful year in its history. ...
This year Skoda has a magnificent year in motorsport. According to the Czech car manufacturer this was the most successful year in its history. ...