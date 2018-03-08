Subaru Viziv Tourer Concept unveiled in Geneva

Even if it's not recording huge volumes in Europe, Subaru didn't want to miss this year Geneva Motor Show. So it kept the stand and unveiled the Subaru Viziv Tourer Concept.





As most of the brand fans know, the name VIZIV has been coined from the phrase “Vision for Innovation”.





Since the debut of the Subaru VIZIV Concept in 2013, Subaru has produced a series of themed concept models embodying the brand’s vision for the future of making cars.





Designed with a tourer theme, the Subaru VIZIV Tourer Concept unites a Symmetrical AWD layout powered by a boxer engine, with Subaru’s wealth of expertise in offering driving performance, practicality and safety; delivering a new value in a tourer form.





In anticipation of widespread future deployment of automated driving technologies, advanced driver-assist functions combining the next-generation EyeSight system with other devices have been installed in the car to reduce driver fatigue on long journeys.





Subaru’s design and development will advance in the directions indicated by the VIZIV Concept models.













