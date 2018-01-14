Subaru Viziv Performance STI Concept previews an upcoming WRX STI model

Subaru has unveiled the Subaru Viziv Performance STI Concept during the 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon. As you can imagine, this is how Subaru is telling us that a new WRX STI is in the works.





For now, the Japanese car manufacturer published only a few pictures with the new Subaru Viziv Performance STI Concept. The car comes with a more aggresive design compared to the Viziv Performance Concept we have seen last October during the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show.





There a lots of carbon fiber accessories but more than that we see red accents with an STI badge. According to some rumors, the production version of the Subaru Viziv Performance STI Concept will come with the same 2.5 liter petrol unit and with an electric motor to deliver a hybrid powertrain. The all-wheel-drive from Subaru will be standard.

