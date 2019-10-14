Subaru STI S209 Special Edition launched in US

Subaru is preparing something special for its US fans with a new edition of the current STI. The limited-edition STI S209, the first-ever S-line STI produced exclusively for the U.S. market. Sales are limited to 209 vehicles and will arrive at retailers later this year.





As an S-line product, the 2019 STI S209 encompasses upgrades in power, handling, aerodynamics and driver engagement, and is priced at $63,995.





Designed with a focus on high-performance driving, the S209 draws inspiration and tech transfer from STI’s most formidable track machine: the WRX STI Nürburgring Challenge racecar, which won the SP3T class at the 2019 24 Hours of Nürburgring. The S209, like the Nürburgring Challenge racecar, wears an expanded wide-body exterior treatment, which extends the vehicle’s overall width to 72.4 inches, or 1.7 inches wider than a standard WRX STI.





The limited-edition performance car comes equipped with Brembo brakes with 6-piston monoblock front calipers and 2-piston monoblock rear calipers that feature cross-drilled steel rotors and upgraded high-friction pads.





The S209 incorporates reinforcements to the front crossmember and rear subframes and a flexible front-strut tower bar and flexible front/rear draw stiffeners. Other Nürburgring racecar tech that trickles down to the S209: front, rear and side under spoilers; front bumper canards; and carbon-fiber roof panel and rear wing.





The enhanced BOXER engine also receives a notable bump in midrange torque – 330 lb.-ft. at 3,600 rpm – delivering higher corner exit speeds when driving on track.





For ultimate driver engagement, the S209 comes exclusively with a close-ratio 6-speed manual transmission that routes power to a full-time Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system with front/rear limited-slip differentials, a Driver Controlled Center Differential (DCCD), Active Torque Vectoring and Multi-Mode Vehicle Dynamics Control.













