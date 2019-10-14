Subaru STI S209 Special Edition launched in US
14 October 2019 18:21:13
Subaru is preparing something special for its US fans with a new edition of the current STI. The limited-edition STI S209, the first-ever S-line STI produced exclusively for the U.S. market. Sales are limited to 209 vehicles and will arrive at retailers later this year.
As an S-line product, the 2019 STI S209 encompasses upgrades in power, handling, aerodynamics and driver engagement, and is priced at $63,995.
Designed with a focus on high-performance driving, the S209 draws inspiration and tech transfer from STI’s most formidable track machine: the WRX STI Nürburgring Challenge racecar, which won the SP3T class at the 2019 24 Hours of Nürburgring. The S209, like the Nürburgring Challenge racecar, wears an expanded wide-body exterior treatment, which extends the vehicle’s overall width to 72.4 inches, or 1.7 inches wider than a standard WRX STI.
The limited-edition performance car comes equipped with Brembo brakes with 6-piston monoblock front calipers and 2-piston monoblock rear calipers that feature cross-drilled steel rotors and upgraded high-friction pads.
The S209 incorporates reinforcements to the front crossmember and rear subframes and a flexible front-strut tower bar and flexible front/rear draw stiffeners. Other Nürburgring racecar tech that trickles down to the S209: front, rear and side under spoilers; front bumper canards; and carbon-fiber roof panel and rear wing.
The enhanced BOXER engine also receives a notable bump in midrange torque – 330 lb.-ft. at 3,600 rpm – delivering higher corner exit speeds when driving on track.
For ultimate driver engagement, the S209 comes exclusively with a close-ratio 6-speed manual transmission that routes power to a full-time Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system with front/rear limited-slip differentials, a Driver Controlled Center Differential (DCCD), Active Torque Vectoring and Multi-Mode Vehicle Dynamics Control.
1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STiEngine: EJ22 Boxer-4, Power: 205.8 kw / 276 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A
2000 Subaru Impreza WRX S201 STiEngine: Opposed-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 353 nm / 260.4 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STi RB320Engine: Boxer-4, Power: 235.6 kw / 316 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 450.13 nm / 332 ft lbs @ 3700 rpm
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STi S204Engine: EJ20 Boxer-4, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 432.51 nm / 319 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
2007 Subaru Impreza WRC2007Engine: Boxer-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 589 nm / 434.4 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
