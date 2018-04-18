Subaru sold its two millionth Outback in the US
US is one of the most important markets for Subaru. The Japanese brand is very well seen for its 4x4 system and Outback is one of its most successful cars sold across the Ocean.
Proof is that Subaru announced the two-millionth sale of its iconic Outback in the U.S. The company’s consistent annual sales growth allowed it to achieve the milestone in a third of the time that it took to reach the first millionth sale set in June 2011. The new owner of the two-millionth Outback was celebrated after taking delivery at a Subaru retail facility in California.
Andrew Simpson, the new owner, was greeted by Sean Sullivan, president, and James Miller, sales consultant, of Subaru Pacific as well as Frank Ceccacci and Tim Tagye of Subaru of America.
What started as a variant of the 1995 Legacy wagon became its own model line and a cultural icon synonymous with outdoor adventure.
Despite a growing number of competitors, the Outback continues to be the company’s best-selling model. Currently in its fifth generation, the Outback is renowned for safety, reliability, capability and fuel efficiency. The vehicle continues to be built in Lafayette, Indiana by Subaru of Indiana Automotive.
