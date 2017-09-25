Subaru premiere for the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

The 2017 Tokyo Motor Show will kick off on 25 October and Subaru has published the list with its premiere. THe most important concept that will be showcased during the Japanese event is the Viziv Performance Concept.





The new prototipe embodies the brand’s vision for the future of making cars that deliver Enjoyment and Peace of mind to its customers. The car is based on the “DYNAMIC x SOLID” design philosophy and also comes with advanced driver-assist technologies, centered on Subaru’s original EyeSight driver-assist system.





The second premiere is named S208 and is a high-performance variant of the WRX STI. The car will be limited to 450 units. Also during the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, fans will get the chance to see the Subaru BRZ STI Sport.





A limited edition of this car will come in Cool Grey Khaki exterior color and will be available in a limited edition of only 100 units. For now, Subaru didn't offer details about their future models.

