Subaru premiere for the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show
25 September 2017 13:22:50
The 2017 Tokyo Motor Show will kick off on 25 October and Subaru has published the list with its premiere. THe most important concept that will be showcased during the Japanese event is the Viziv Performance Concept.
The new prototipe embodies the brand’s vision for the future of making cars that deliver Enjoyment and Peace of mind to its customers. The car is based on the “DYNAMIC x SOLID” design philosophy and also comes with advanced driver-assist technologies, centered on Subaru’s original EyeSight driver-assist system.
The second premiere is named S208 and is a high-performance variant of the WRX STI. The car will be limited to 450 units. Also during the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, fans will get the chance to see the Subaru BRZ STI Sport.
A limited edition of this car will come in Cool Grey Khaki exterior color and will be available in a limited edition of only 100 units. For now, Subaru didn't offer details about their future models.
Acura is ready to turn heads with the redesigned RLX, scheduled to be unveiled in front of the public during Monterey Automotive Week.
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during
During this year Frankfurt Motor Show, Lamborghini brought us the all new Aventador S Roadster, the fastest roadster with a centrally mounted V12 engine.
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017.
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract
Mercedes-Benz has made a great announce: the German car manufacturer will expand and restructure the 20-year-old factory in Vance, Alabama, and prepare
We've just seen the new I-Pace electric SUV in Frankfurt, and Jaguar is already announcing its own competition dedicated to electric vehicles.
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new BMW Z4 Concept during the Pebble Beach Concurs dÉlegance. Now it is time to see this beauty in a short footage.
