Subaru Outback Black and Ivory launched in UK
25 July 2017 17:13:32
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer announced a limited un of fifty Black & Ivory Outbacks.
Available from 1st September, the limited run Outback is styled with Crystal Back Silica paint and the interior is equipped with Ivory leather.
Outback features Subaru’s EyeSight advanced collision avoidance system which functions optically, acting as a second pair of eyes for the driver.
All models are well equipped with Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive System, Boxer engine and a 5 Star Euro NCAP rating, LED headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, power tailgate, Active Torque Vectoring, Vehicle Dynamics Control, rear view camera, X-Mode, Hill Descent Control, and Subaru Starlink infotainment system and navigation.
Petrol models are also equipped with start-stop system and Subaru Intelligent Drive, which allows drivers to select different engine modes according to road conditions.
The limited run Outback is available in Petrol and Diesel and is priced at £35,545 for the Diesel 2.0D SE Premium Lineartronic and £33,545 for the Petrol 2.5i SE Premium Lineartronic.
