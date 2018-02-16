Subaru launches 50th Anniversary models in US
16 February 2018
Subaru made good use of this year Chicago Auto Show, offering a special edition for its most important models.
Subaru debuts 50th Anniversary Edition for each vehicle in its 2018 line-up at the Chicago Auto Show. The limited edition models are based on a high-level trim and come in an all-new exclusive color with unique badging and exterior and interior accents.
Production quantities will be limited to 1,050 for Crosstrek, Forester, Impreza, Legacy and Outback, while WRX, STI and BRZ will have a combined total of 1,050.
The Anniversary editions celebrate the company’s 50 years in the United States and are recognizable by the exclusive Heritage Blue exterior color; satin chrome exterior trim and badging; and SOA 50th anniversary emblem.
They are further distinguished by unique alloy wheels (excludes BRZ). The exterior side mirrors are also finished in satin chrome (excludes BRZ, WRX, and STI).
The cabin in each vehicle features black upholstery with contrasting silver stitching; silver seatbelts; and the 50th Anniversary logo embroidered on the front seats and carpeted floor mats.
Each of these commemorative models is based on a high-level trim with an extensive list of standard features including EyeSight Driver Assist Technology (where applicable). All models are on sale now at retailers across the country.
