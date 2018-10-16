Subaru installs Eyesight Driver assistance on one million cars

As most of the current manufacturers, Subaru is dedicated to include more and more safety systems in its cars. All the technology is called Eyesight and now reached a record number in the US.





Subaru of America announced the sale of its one-millionth vehicle equipped with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. Introduced in 2012, EyeSight is available across Subaru model lines.





Introduced in the 2013 Legacy and Outback models, EyeSight is now available on all 2018 Subaru model lines except the BRZ sports car. The driver assist technology features Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management; Adaptive Cruise Control; Lane Departure and Sway Warning; and Lane Keep Assist. All 2018 models equipped with EyeSight received the highest possible rating of “Superior” for front crash prevention from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).





With the help of two Subaru-developed color cameras mounted behind the windshield, EyeSight can identify vehicles traveling in front, traffic lanes, obstacles and pedestrians. The system has helped reduce the rate of pedestrian-related insurance claims by 41 percent according to the Highway Loss Data Institute.





For the 2019 model year, EyeSight is standard on the all-new 3-row Subaru Ascent SUV as well as the Outback SUV, Legacy midsize sedan and fully redesigned Forester SUV.













Tags: subaru, subaru eyesight, subaru eyesight driver assistance, subaru safety systems

Posted in Subaru, Gadgets