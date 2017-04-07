Home » News » Subaru » Subaru Impreza WRX STI now available with wi-fi

Subaru Impreza WRX STI now available with wi-fi

7 April 2017 19:14:08

What better works with a fast car? A fast connection to the internet. The old and very popular Subaru WRX STI will be available with mobile WiFi from EE until the end of June.

The mobile in car system allows multiple devices to be connected to WiFi on the move with 30GB download allowance and a large enough battery for 24 hours of streaming.

In addition, WRX STI is even more affordable with a new PCP deal at £3,999 deposit and a monthly payment of £399 over 48 months at 6.6% APR.
Following the VED changes introduced on the 1st April; yearly costs for WRX STI have decreased from £520 to £140 annually due to WRX STI’s favourable price point.

WRX STI is the performance flagship of the Subaru range. WRX STI is fitted with a 300 PS turbocharged Boxer engine and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and is priced at £31,995.


Tags: , , ,

Posted in Subaru, Gadgets

Subaru Impreza WRX STI now available with wi-fi Photos (1 photos)
  • Subaru Impreza WRX STI now available with wi-fi

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Subaru Impreza WRX STI now available with wi-fi

    Subaru Impreza WRX STI now available with wi-fi

  2. Jaguar Land Rover sold more than 600.000 cars in 2016

    Jaguar Land Rover sold more than 600.000 cars in 2016

  3. One-off Land Rover Defender by Kahn Design

    One-off Land Rover Defender by Kahn Design

  4.  
  5. 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban - Now with RST pack

    2018 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban - Now with RST pack

  6. 2017 Isuzu D-Max - Details and pictures

    2017 Isuzu D-Max - Details and pictures

  7. 2018 Audi R8 V10 Plus to feature standard laser lights

    2018 Audi R8 V10 Plus to feature standard laser lights

Related Specs

  1. 2000 Subaru Impreza WRX S201 STi

    Engine: Opposed-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 353 nm / 260.4 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  2. 2001 Subaru Impreza WRX STi

    Engine: Turbocharged Flat-4, Power: 208.8 kw / 280.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 373 nm / 275.1 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  3. 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX STi

    Engine: EJ20 Turbocharged Flat-4, Power: 197.6 kw / 265.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 343 nm / 253.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  4. 2003 Subaru Impreza WRX STi

    Engine: Turbocharged Flat-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 406.75 nm / 300 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  5. 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STi

    Engine: Boxer-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 406.75 nm / 300 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

McLaren Hyper GT sketch releasedMcLaren Hyper GT sketch released
McLaren is decided to go again against hypercars. Its latest target will be the Valkyrie hypercar, announced by Aston martin and Red Bull. To be sure ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Mazda to produce the CX-5 in Hofu plantMazda to produce the CX-5 in Hofu plant
Unveiled for the first time last year in los Angeles Motor Show, the third generation Mazda CX-5 is already reaching its customers in the US. Europe is ...

Gadgets

Lexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be realLexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be real
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

Sebastien Ogier signed with M-SportSebastien Ogier signed with M-Sport
In November, Volkswagen announced that it will not compete in the 2017 WRC season. As a result, Sebastien Ogier, the four-time WRC was back on the market. ...

Videos

Mercedes-AMG E63 S - 0 to 186 mphMercedes-AMG E63 S - 0 to 186 mph
I'm in love with Mercedes-AMG's and I want to share this with you. Until now I haven't got the chance to drive the new E63 S but I have a lot of time ...
Copyright CarSession.com