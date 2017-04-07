Subaru Impreza WRX STI now available with wi-fi
7 April 2017 19:14:08
What better works with a fast car? A fast connection to the internet. The old and very popular Subaru WRX STI will be available with mobile WiFi from EE until the end of June.
The mobile in car system allows multiple devices to be connected to WiFi on the move with 30GB download allowance and a large enough battery for 24 hours of streaming.
In addition, WRX STI is even more affordable with a new PCP deal at £3,999 deposit and a monthly payment of £399 over 48 months at 6.6% APR.
Following the VED changes introduced on the 1st April; yearly costs for WRX STI have decreased from £520 to £140 annually due to WRX STI’s favourable price point.
WRX STI is the performance flagship of the Subaru range. WRX STI is fitted with a 300 PS turbocharged Boxer engine and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and is priced at £31,995.
