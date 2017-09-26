Subaru Forester offered with EyeSight as standard
26 September 2017 17:50:21
Subaru is updating the safety equipment on the current Forester, jut in time for winter. The new addition is called EyeSight and will be offered as standard on all Forester versions sold in UK. Subaru says that, depending on the speed, EyeSight can completely avoid and significantly reduce the severity of accidents at high speed.
EyeSight will be standard equipment on all Forester XE Lineartronic and XE Premium Lineartronic models from October and will also be equipped with a black shark fin antenna and DAB radio. Prices start from £28,995.00.
EyeSight has two stereo cameras, mounted on each side of the rear-view mirror, and they use image recognition to capture three-dimensional colour images with clinical precisions. The technology can distinguish vehicles, motorbikes, bicycles, pedestrians, lane markings and road furniture and can differentiate between these and determine the general traffic conditions.
In total EyeSight uses six technologies including Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Braking, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, Lane Keep Assist and Lead Vehicle Start Alert.
Globally, the milestone of one million EyeSight-equipped vehicles on the road was hit back in 2016. In the UK, Forester is the third model in the range to be fitted with EyeSight.
