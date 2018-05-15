Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid announced

Subaru extends its US range with the introduction of a new and very important model. Subaru of America announced its first-ever plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV), the 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid. The new Crosstrek Hybrid maintains all the capability of the traditional Subaru Crosstrek with increased fuel efficiency.





It can be driven as a normal Hybrid, using both gas and electric power and eliminating range anxiety, or driven on pure electric drive for local commuting.





The Crosstrek Hybrid is an advanced, eco-friendly version of the versatile compact SUV that has become the brand’s third best-selling model in America. The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid uniquely integrates the Toyota Hybrid System (THS) with Subaru’s four-cylinder direct-injection BOXER engine, Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and an all-new transmission.





Arriving at Subaru retailers near the end of this year, the 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid will also feature new styling, calling out its distinct abilities.





Like the gas-powered Crosstrek models, the 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid is built around the Subaru Global Platform that was designed to accommodate hybrid and electric powertrains.









