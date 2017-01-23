Subaru Crosstrek - First official picture

Last year during the 2016 Geneva Motor Show, Subaru unveiled the XV Concept. The prototype was developed in order to show us what future will look like in the Subaru family. This year, during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, Subaru will unveil the production version of that concept.





In the US, the model will carry the Crosstrek nameplate, while outside North America it will be known as XV. In order to show us the progress, Subaru has published a teaser picture with the production model.





As you can see, the upcoming Subaru Crosstrek / XV will have a generous ground clearance, special protections and an interesting rear wing. The model will be built on the Impreza platform and will use a 2.0 liter boxer engine. The Japanese model will also come with the Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system and with the latest generations of EyeSight assistant technology and Starlink infotainment system.





With all the details about the 2018 Subaru Crosstrek / XV we will come after the official unveiling in March.

Source: Subaru