Subaru Crosstrek - First official picture
23 January 2017 15:18:34
|Tweet
Last year during the 2016 Geneva Motor Show, Subaru unveiled the XV Concept. The prototype was developed in order to show us what future will look like in the Subaru family. This year, during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, Subaru will unveil the production version of that concept.
In the US, the model will carry the Crosstrek nameplate, while outside North America it will be known as XV. In order to show us the progress, Subaru has published a teaser picture with the production model.
As you can see, the upcoming Subaru Crosstrek / XV will have a generous ground clearance, special protections and an interesting rear wing. The model will be built on the Impreza platform and will use a 2.0 liter boxer engine. The Japanese model will also come with the Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system and with the latest generations of EyeSight assistant technology and Starlink infotainment system.
With all the details about the 2018 Subaru Crosstrek / XV we will come after the official unveiling in March.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Range Rover Sport SVR - Acceleration test in any conditions from sand to wet grass
Subaru Crosstrek - First official picture
Renault extends its EV division with Master ZE and Kangoo ZE
-
Europe records record numbers for new car registrations
2017 Dacia Lodgy and Dokker facelift pricing announced
2017 Kia Stinger unveiled in European specification
Related Specs
2003 Subaru B11S ConceptEngine: Opposed 6-Cylinder, Power: 294 kw / 394.3 bhp, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs
1999 Subaru Fleet-X ConceptEngine: Opposed-4, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 196 nm / 144.6 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
2001 Subaru HM-01 ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 34.3 kw / 46.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 58 nm / 42.8 ft lbs
1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STiEngine: EJ22 Boxer-4, Power: 205.8 kw / 276 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A
1993 Subaru Impreza 555Engine: Aluminum Boxer-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 480 nm / 354.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept launched in Detroit
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Porsche sold record numbers in 2017
Volkswagen Group had a fantastic year, with more than 10 million cars sold worldwide. Porsche was part of this succes, even if in a small amount. Porsche ...
Volkswagen Group had a fantastic year, with more than 10 million cars sold worldwide. Porsche was part of this succes, even if in a small amount. Porsche ...
Gadgets
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Stephane Peterhansel won the 2017 Dakar Rally
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...