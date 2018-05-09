Subaru Ascent production started in Indiana
9 May 2018 10:13:00
Subaru has a strong presence in the US so it had to build a factory across the Ocean to supply the request coming from its biggest market. The most recent car to be produced in the US is the Subaru Ascent, a new three-row SUV that will seat up to eight passengers, began at Subaru’s Lafayette, Indiana plant yesterday. The addition of the vehicle to the production mix signifies the addition of approximately 200 jobs and $140 million in equipment and expansion investments.
Ascent joins three other Subaru models produced at the plant: Outback, Legacy and Impreza. Subaru of Indiana Automotive has seen substantial growth in the last five years, adding more than 2,000 Associates to the team during that period. The positive economic impact of that growth is clear in the investment Subaru has made to increase SIA’s production capacity to prepare for Ascent and Impreza production. SIA invested nearly $1.5 billion over the past five years.
SIA will produce about 400,000 vehicles annually with the addition of the Ascent, and SIA Associates have built over five million vehicles since SIA’s start of production in September 1989. SIA Associates remain committed to quality, safety and environmental stewardship.
The all-new 2019 Subaru Ascent will be available for sale to consumers in mid-2018. The three-row SUV is the biggest vehicle in the Subaru line-up.
