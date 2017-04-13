Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV

Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have seen in 2016 during the Los Angeles Auto Show.





The new Ascent concept also comes with Dynamic x Solid design theme and is previewing a future 3-row SUV. The production model will retain the Ascent name and also the engine found under the bonnet of the NY concept.





Inside the cabin, the Ascent features 7 seats, a multi-function steering wheel and a few touch-sensitive controls. We also have spotted a floating dual-panel infotainment system. On one side we have the multimedia components and on the other side the climate controls.





According to the Japanese car manufacturer the Ascent production version will ride on the Subaru Global Platform. The Ascent concept has 198.8 inches (5,049 mm) in length, 78.3 inches (1,989 mm) in width and 72.4 inches (1,839 mm) in height. It's wheelbase measures 117 inches (2,972 mm).

Tags: subaru, subaru ascent, subaru viziv-7

Posted in Subaru, Concept Cars

Source: Subaru