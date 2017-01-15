Stephane Peterhansel won the 2017 Dakar Rally

After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is for the 13rd time when the French driver wins the Dakar. It has six victories in bike class and seven in car class.





On the second place of the podium was Sebastien Loeb while on the third place was Cyril Despres. As a result, the Peugeot manufacturer managed to take all the podium positions.





On the bike class, Sam Sunderland made history by finishing the 2017 Dakar Rally in the first position. Is the first time when the Brit won this rally and for the first time when a British rider did this. On the second place of the podium arrived Matthias Walkner while the last position of the podium was taken by Gerard Farrés.

Tags: 2017 dakar, dakar, dakar rally, stephane peterhansel

Posted in Miscellaneous, Motorsports

Source: RedBullContentPool