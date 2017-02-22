SsangYong XAVL Concept officially teased

SsangYong will use this year Geneva Motor Show to unveil a new concept with some retro inspiration. The prototype is called XAVL SUV.





XAVL is a further iteration of the XAV concept which was presented at the Frankfurt motor show in 2015. Inspired by the classic Korando model of the 1990s, XAVL, named after the eXciting Authentic Vehicle Long SUV, presents a tough and masculine looking SUV concept that blends advanced convenience and the practicality of a multi-purpose MPV.





XAVL accommodates seven passengers in comfort and provides wide inner space with a user-friendly interface, that includes connected car technology and digital display.





XAVL is also equipped with a suite of new safety aids for pedestrians as well as the driver and passengers, and is powered by both petrol and new clean-burning diesel engines.













