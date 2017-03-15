Ssangyong XAVL Concept introduced in Geneva

Ssangyong is a constant exposant at the Geneva Motor Show. This year, the Koreean manufacturer decided to showcase another concept, a further iteration of the XAV concept they have presented at the Frankfurt motor show in 2015.





The SsangYong XAVL concept - eXciting Authentic Vehicle Long - is based on the product development philosophy of Robust, Specialty and Premium.





With seven independent seats and providing wide inner space, XAVL takes on a differentiated role for a mid-size SUV, by combining off-road capability with the versatility and practicality of a multi-purpose MPV. The three rows of seats are in a two-three-two layout. The five seats comprising the second and third rows all fold and slide to maximise comfort and the use of space, while also affording the passenger/load carrying flexibility expected of both an SUV and MPV.





The XAVL concept is a mid-size SUV, and takes its inspiration from the second generation classic Korando of the 1990s. This contemporary interpretation of the original car is expected to find its way into production as an authentic off-road SUV in the near future.





XAVL offers the choice of a Euro 6d-Temp compliant 1.5 litre petrol or 1.6 litre diesel engine, and matched with the option of a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission, and with a 2WD system.





For drivers’ convenience and safety, XAVL is equipped with a suite of new electronic safety aids, including Advanced Emergency Braking System, Lane Change Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, High Beam Assistance, Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.













