Home » News » SsangYong » Ssangyong XAVL Concept introduced in Geneva

Ssangyong XAVL Concept introduced in Geneva

15 March 2017 18:44:50

Ssangyong is a constant exposant at the Geneva Motor Show. This year, the Koreean manufacturer decided to showcase another concept, a further iteration of the XAV concept they have presented at the Frankfurt motor show in 2015.

The SsangYong XAVL concept - eXciting Authentic Vehicle Long - is based on the product development philosophy of Robust, Specialty and Premium.

With seven independent seats and providing wide inner space, XAVL takes on a differentiated role for a mid-size SUV, by combining off-road capability with the versatility and practicality of a multi-purpose MPV. The three rows of seats are in a two-three-two layout. The five seats comprising the second and third rows all fold and slide to maximise comfort and the use of space, while also affording the passenger/load carrying flexibility expected of both an SUV and MPV.
Ssangyong XAVL Concept introduced in Geneva
Ssangyong XAVL Concept introduced in Geneva Photos

The XAVL concept is a mid-size SUV, and takes its inspiration from the second generation classic Korando of the 1990s.  This contemporary interpretation of the original car is expected to find its way into production as an authentic off-road SUV in the near future.

XAVL offers the choice of a Euro 6d-Temp compliant 1.5 litre petrol or 1.6 litre diesel engine, and matched with the option of a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission, and with a 2WD system.

For drivers’ convenience and safety, XAVL is equipped with a suite of new electronic safety aids, including Advanced Emergency Braking System, Lane Change Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, High Beam Assistance, Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.



Tags: , , ,

Posted in SsangYong, Concept Cars

Ssangyong XAVL Concept introduced in Geneva Photos (2 photos)
  • Ssangyong XAVL Concept introduced in Geneva
  • Ssangyong XAVL Concept introduced in Geneva

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV on the streets of London

    Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV on the streets of London

  2. Ferrari 812 Superfast unveiled in Geneva

    Ferrari 812 Superfast unveiled in Geneva

  3. Ssangyong XAVL Concept introduced in Geneva

    Ssangyong XAVL Concept introduced in Geneva

  4.  
  5. 2017 Nissan Qashqai facelift unveiled

    2017 Nissan Qashqai facelift unveiled

  6. 2018 Volkswagen Arteon - The first promo clip

    2018 Volkswagen Arteon - The first promo clip

  7. 2017 Hyundai i30 N - First official pictures

    2017 Hyundai i30 N - First official pictures

Related Specs

  1. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  2. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

  3. 2010 Bentley Azure T

    Engine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm

  4. 2009 Porsche Cayman

    Engine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A

  5. 2006 YES Roadster 3.2 Turbo

    Engine: V6, Power: 355 bhp (261 kW), Torque: 358 lb-ft (485 Nm)

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Vanda Dendrobium Concept is a Formula 1 inspired hypercarVanda Dendrobium Concept is a Formula 1 inspired hypercar
Vanda Electrics is a company from Singapore and during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the officials have unveiled their first car. But this is not a car ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Audi scores US record sales in 2016Audi scores US record sales in 2016
Even if it is not as strong as its German rivals on the US market, Audi managed to score a record year in 2016. December 2016 marked the best-ever month ...

Gadgets

BMW HoloActive Touch to be introduced at CES 2017BMW HoloActive Touch to be introduced at CES 2017
It has become a custom for every major manufacturer to present a future technology during Consumer electronics Show, held every January in Las Vegas. ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

Cadillac wins Daytona 24 hours raceCadillac wins Daytona 24 hours race
It was a historic weekend during the Rolex 24hours race in Daytona, where Jeff Gordon and the Taylor brothers managed a fantastic win in what was the ...

Videos

Volkswagen Atlas SUV - Video teaserVolkswagen Atlas SUV - Video teaser
Volkswagen has announced a new mid-sized seven-seater SUV. Named Atlas (not confirmed yet) the model will be showcased during the 2016 Los Angeles Auto ...
Copyright CarSession.com