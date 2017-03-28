Home » News » SsangYong » Ssangyong to unveil a big SUV in Seoul Motor Show

Ssangyong to unveil a big SUV in Seoul Motor Show

28 March 2017 17:37:33

Under the new Mahindra management, Ssangyong is able to invest heavily in the development of new car. Such as the new SUV scheduled to be revealed at the Seoul Motor Show. The new Y400, as it is known as a project inside the company, the model will be a large SUV and the flagship of the brand.

The new car features SUV styling seen in the LIV-2 concept shown at the Paris motor show in September 2016, and blends drivability with high levels of safety. With a front mounted engine, rear-wheel drive and 4x4, Y400 will offer good driving characteristics on and off-road, balanced weight distribution, great towing capability and NVH performance. 

Constructed using a Quad-Frame body structure using 1.5Gpa giga-steel - a world first, it also features 63% advanced high strength steel (AHSS) to create greatly improved body strength while reducing weight. 
The Y400 is 4,850mm long, 1,920mm wide, 1,800mm high, and has a 2,865mm wheelbase. It will be powered by both petrol and new clean-burning diesel engines. 

The car will go on sale in Korea during the first half of this year, and internationally before the end of 2017.



