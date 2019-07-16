Ssangyong Tivoli LE special edition available in UK
16 July 2019 18:11:21
Ssangyong tries to attract more interest on its UK range with the introduction of a special edition Tivoli. Buyers can now purchase Tivoli as a Tivoli LE, available in dealerships from mid-July.
The new Tivoli LE, based on the existing ELX derivative, has the “look” of the brands top spec Ultimate model on the outside which features a black roof, power folding mirrors with integrated indicators, black diamond cut 18 inch alloys and a rear spoiler.
Prices start from £17,745 for the Tivoli LE petrol manual. A diesel Tivoli LE diesel is priced at £19,245 with manual transmission and £20,245 with automatic transmission – all on the road prices.
The special edition is available in a new vibrant colour “Orange Pop” and also existing colours to the Tivoli range, Space Black and Silent Silver, all come with black wheels and black roof. The metallic paint cost is now included in the price.
The SsangYong Tivoli LE comes fully loaded with a host of other features, including cruise control, 7 inch touchscreen DAB radio with iPod & Bluetooth connectivity with Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto and is packed with safety features.
