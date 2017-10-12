Ssangyong Rexton starts at 27.500 GBP in UK

Ssangyong is a niche manufacturer in UK. Even so, it wants to have its share when it comes to SUV segment. And now it can do so with the new Rexton, a large D/E-segment four-wheel drive car that is already known by the public.





Priced from £27,500, the new Rexton measures 4,850mm in length, 1,960mm wide, 1,825mm high, and has a 2,865mm wheelbase.





The projection headlight units also comprise daytime running lights, LED fog lights with cornering feature, side and indicator lights. The rear of the car offers a gracious yet purposeful look, with LED rear combination side lights, air spoiler with high-mounted LED stop light and LED number plate lights, while the option of 17”, 18” or 20” alloy wheels is available.





The driver’s seat is 8-way power-adjustable, the front passenger seat 6-way power-adjustable (ELX & Ultimate), with memory settings for the seat & door mirror positions (Ultimate), and with automatic easy access mode for the driver’s seat (the driver’s seat position automatically adjusts when the door opens), heated seats front and rear, and also ventilated front seats on the Ultimate model, which also features auto closing (automatic door-locking when the key is carried away from the car).





Featuring dual-zone fully automated air-conditioning with fine dust filters to all three rows of seats on the ELX (with seven seats) and Ultimate, there’s also a USB connector and 220V inverter available for rear seat passengers.





Rear boot space with the seats down (5 seat model) is 1,977 litres, and 820 litres with the seats up, measured up to window level.





The Rexton powertrain employs an uprated 2.2 litre turbo diesel engine manufactured by SsangYong, which delivers maximum power of 181PS and maximum torque of 420Nm.





Transmission is either a 6-speed manual, or a Mercedes-Benz 7-speed automatic.









