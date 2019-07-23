Ssangyong Rexton Ice available in UK

In order to increase the appeal of the current generation Rexton on the UK market, a place where its selling for two years already, Ssaangyong developed a special edition.





The Rexton ICE is available in UK dealerships from mid-July. The award-winning Rexton, launched back in 2017, offers advances in style, quality, safety and technology for the brand.





The SsangYong Rexton ICE comes fully loaded with a host of other features, including cruise control, 9.2” touchscreen DAB radio with iPod & Bluetooth connectivity with Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto and is packed with safety features.





Seen from the outside, the new Ssangyong Rexton features:





Height adjustable driver’s seat

New leather look (TPU) seats

Front and first row heated seats

Chrome interior door handles

Tinted front glass with privacy rear glass

Stainless steel door scuff, front and rear

Multi-link rear suspension

Heated leather steering wheel





This latest model in SsangYong Rexton line-up, boasts Euro 6d emissions and has Adblue. Based on the 19.5MY Rexton ELX specification, it has unique Ice White pearlescent paint and is priced at £34,995

















Tags: ssangyong, ssangyong rexton, rexton, ssangyong rexton ice, rexton ice, rexton uk

Posted in SsangYong, New Vehicles