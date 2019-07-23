Home » News » SsangYong » Ssangyong Rexton Ice available in UK

Ssangyong Rexton Ice available in UK

23 July 2019 15:55:24

In order to increase the appeal of the current generation Rexton on the UK market, a place where its selling for two years already, Ssaangyong developed a special edition.

The Rexton ICE is available in UK dealerships from mid-July. The award-winning Rexton, launched back in 2017, offers advances in style, quality, safety and technology for the brand.

The SsangYong Rexton ICE comes fully loaded with a host of other features, including cruise control, 9.2” touchscreen DAB radio with iPod & Bluetooth connectivity with Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto and is packed with safety features.
Seen from the outside, the new Ssangyong Rexton features:

Height adjustable driver’s seat
New leather look (TPU) seats
Front and first row heated seats
Chrome interior door handles
Tinted front glass with privacy rear glass
Stainless steel door scuff, front and rear
Multi-link rear suspension
Heated leather steering wheel

This latest model in SsangYong Rexton line-up, boasts Euro 6d emissions and has Adblue. Based on the 19.5MY Rexton ELX specification, it has unique Ice White pearlescent paint and is priced at £34,995




  Ssangyong Rexton Ice available in UK

