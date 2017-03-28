SsangYong Rexton - First official pictures
28 March 2017 16:19:22
SsangYong has officially unveiled the all-new Rexton. The model will be showcased during the 2017 Seoul Motor Show this week.
The new Rexton comes with a modern look design which was heavily inspired by the LIV-2 Concept, the prototype which was showcased during the 2016 Paris Motor Show.
The new model features a massive grille with large headlights and detailed fog lamps. The new Rexton also comes with muscular lines but for now we can't tell you anything about the rear end because the Korean car manufacturer hasn't provide any.
Inside the cabin you can see a redesigned dashboard with a central infotainment system. The display has 9,2 inches and offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity. There is also leather and a 3D parking assistant.
The new Rexton will also come with a quad-frame giga-steel body structure. For now we don't have the details about the engine line-up.
