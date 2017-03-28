Home » News » SsangYong » SsangYong Rexton - First official pictures

SsangYong Rexton - First official pictures

28 March 2017 16:19:22

SsangYong has officially unveiled the all-new Rexton. The model will be showcased during the 2017 Seoul Motor Show this week.

The new Rexton comes with a modern look design which was heavily inspired by the LIV-2 Concept, the prototype which was showcased during the 2016 Paris Motor Show. 

SsangYong Rexton - First official pictures
SsangYong Rexton - First official pictures Photos
The new model features a massive grille with large headlights and detailed fog lamps. The new Rexton also comes with muscular lines but for now we can't tell you anything about the rear end because the Korean car manufacturer hasn't provide any. 

Inside the cabin you can see a redesigned dashboard with a central infotainment system. The display has 9,2 inches and offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity. There is also leather and a 3D parking assistant. 

The new Rexton will also come with a quad-frame giga-steel body structure. For now we don't have the details about the engine line-up. 

Tags: , , ,

Posted in SsangYong, New Vehicles

Source: ssangyong

SsangYong Rexton - First official pictures Photos (3 photos)
  • SsangYong Rexton - First official pictures
  • SsangYong Rexton - First official pictures
  • SsangYong Rexton - First official pictures

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Ford Edge SEL Sport Appearance Package launched in US

    Ford Edge SEL Sport Appearance Package launched in US

  2. Ram pick-ups receive Laramie Longhorn edition

    Ram pick-ups receive Laramie Longhorn edition

  3. 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition to debut in new York

    2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition to debut in new York

  4.  
  5. McLaren Hyper GT sketch released

    McLaren Hyper GT sketch released

  6. 2017 Toyota Yaris to be launched in New York Auto Show

    2017 Toyota Yaris to be launched in New York Auto Show

  7. Aston Martin DB11 V8 will debut in less than a month

    Aston Martin DB11 V8 will debut in less than a month

Related Specs

  1. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  2. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

  3. 2010 Bentley Azure T

    Engine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm

  4. 2009 Porsche Cayman

    Engine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A

  5. 2006 YES Roadster 3.2 Turbo

    Engine: V6, Power: 355 bhp (261 kW), Torque: 358 lb-ft (485 Nm)

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Concept makes European debutVolkswagen I.D. Buzz Concept makes European debut
Volkswagen is more and more convinced electric vehicles will help the company maintain its position as a world leader in car manufacturing even in the ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Bugatti Chiron receives 250 orders after only one yearBugatti Chiron receives 250 orders after only one year
It's been only a year since Bugatti decided to show us the new Chiron, a hypercar replacing the old and ageing Veyron. The public was very happy and acclaimed ...

Gadgets

Ford introduces Pedestrian Detection with night visionFord introduces Pedestrian Detection with night vision
Adults can also be afraid of the dark. Especially when they are driving. Worries over night blindness, and fear of hitting someone – or something – ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

New Mazda RT24-P is ready for some actionNew Mazda RT24-P is ready for some action
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...

Videos

2018 Volkswagen Atlas first US commercial2018 Volkswagen Atlas first US commercial
Volkswagen is launching a campaign in the US to promote the new Atlas SUV, unveiled last year during Los Angeles Motor Show. The german manufacturer launched ...
Copyright CarSession.com