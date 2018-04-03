Home » News » SsangYong » Ssangyong Musso pick-up returns to UK

Ssangyong Musso pick-up returns to UK

3 April 2018 10:23:09

Ssangyong is targeting also commercial vehicles clients in UK with its new Musso. The all-new SsangYong Musso pick-up arrives in the UK this summer, and will be the star of the SsangYong stand at the CV Show.

Entering the fast-growing pick-up market segment, the new Musso is a multi-purpose vehicle with traditional SsangYong values - comprehensively equipped, a sector leading 5-year limitless mileage warranty with a value for money package expected at launch.

This new Musso pick-up - Musso means rhinoceros in Korean - takes its strong, tough and powerful image from the SUV of the same name employed by the brand since the 1990s.

Built on the same architecture as the new Rexton, Musso shares its body-on-frame construction to give a strong vehicle.

Musso combines a five-seat crew-cab body style with a workman-like load deck that will transport a full-sized Euro pallet. It also carries over 1-tonne in load weight, and tows trailers of up to 3.5 tonnes.
Ssangyong Musso pick-up returns to UK Photos

Musso is powered by the same e-XDi220 engine found in the Rexton, and delivers a maximum power of 181ps at 4,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 420Nm at 1,600 to 2,600 rpm (automatic transmission). It is available with either a 6-speed manual or an Aisin 6-speed automatic with its success proven by a number of other automotive brands.

Inside, Musso is extremely well equipped compared with other pick-ups, and as well as offering excellent shoulder and leg room, Nappa leather seats can be found on the top of the range model for luxury and comfort. DAB radio and Bluetooth connectivity feature across the range, while all but the entry level model feature a state-of-the-art infotainment system that includes an 8-inch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Wi-fi mirroring.


