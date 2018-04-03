Ssangyong Musso pick-up returns to UK
3 April 2018 10:23:09
Ssangyong is targeting also commercial vehicles clients in UK with its new Musso. The all-new SsangYong Musso pick-up arrives in the UK this summer, and will be the star of the SsangYong stand at the CV Show.
Entering the fast-growing pick-up market segment, the new Musso is a multi-purpose vehicle with traditional SsangYong values - comprehensively equipped, a sector leading 5-year limitless mileage warranty with a value for money package expected at launch.
This new Musso pick-up - Musso means rhinoceros in Korean - takes its strong, tough and powerful image from the SUV of the same name employed by the brand since the 1990s.
Built on the same architecture as the new Rexton, Musso shares its body-on-frame construction to give a strong vehicle.
Musso combines a five-seat crew-cab body style with a workman-like load deck that will transport a full-sized Euro pallet. It also carries over 1-tonne in load weight, and tows trailers of up to 3.5 tonnes.
Musso is powered by the same e-XDi220 engine found in the Rexton, and delivers a maximum power of 181ps at 4,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 420Nm at 1,600 to 2,600 rpm (automatic transmission). It is available with either a 6-speed manual or an Aisin 6-speed automatic with its success proven by a number of other automotive brands.
Inside, Musso is extremely well equipped compared with other pick-ups, and as well as offering excellent shoulder and leg room, Nappa leather seats can be found on the top of the range model for luxury and comfort. DAB radio and Bluetooth connectivity feature across the range, while all but the entry level model feature a state-of-the-art infotainment system that includes an 8-inch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Wi-fi mirroring.
Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range

Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Renault EZ-GO Concept unveiled

Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced

Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Porsche will spend 6 billion Euros on electromobility by 2022

Porsche has announced that in the next few year we will see some impressive investments in the electromobility sector. According to the German car manufacturer, ...
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reaches 100.000 units sold

It can easily be called the engine of Mitsubishi sales in Europe and one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the world. Four years after its European ...
Hyundai Intelligent Personal Cockpit showcased in Geneva

Along with the new Le Fil Rouge Concept, created to showcase the future design of the company, Hyundai also unveiled a prototype of its future technology. ...
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger

Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture

Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit

Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
