Ssangyong Musso arrives on the UK market

The UK market will welcome a new pick-up this month. It is coming from South Korea and is the only one offered with a seven-years warranty. The all-new SsangYong Musso pick-up is built on the same architecture as the new Rexton.





Musso shares its body-on-frame construction to give an extremely strong vehicle that delivers off-road driving performance and safety from its quad-frame and four-wheel-drive system.





This new Musso - which is Korean for rhino - takes its strong image from the brand’s heritage established over 60 years ago and from the original Musso of the 1990s.





The SUV-based Musso combines a five-seat crew-cab body style with a workman-like load deck that will take a full-sized Euro pallet. It also carries a payload of over 1-tonne and tows trailers of up to 3.5 tonnes concurrently to give the highest total load capacity in the segment.





Musso is powered by the same e-XDi220 engine found in the Rexton and delivers a maximum power of 181ps at 4,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 400Nm at 1,400 to 2,800rpm. It is available with either a 6-speed manual or an Aisin 6-speed automatic.





Inside, Musso is equipped with nappa leather seats can be found on the top of the range model for added luxury and comfort. DAB radio and Bluetooth connectivity feature across the range, while all but the entry level model feature a infotainment system that includes an 8-inch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Wi-fi mirroring, or 9.2-inch screen with TomTom navigation on top line models.





Musso is available in an array of colours: Grand white and metallics Indian red, Space black, Atlantic blue, Fine silver and Marble grey.

















