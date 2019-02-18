SsangYong Korando, first official pictures

SsangYong has published the first pictures with the upcoming Korando. The new SUV will be officially showcased during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the event which will kick off on March 5th.





On the design side we see that the fourth-generation Korando has borrowed some styling cues from the current Rexton and also from the e-SIV Concept, a prototype that we have seen for the first time during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.





Inside the cabin there are new and modern technologies. SsangYong has decided to put inside a 9 inch digital instrument panel and a 10.25 inch infotainment screen. The trunk will have 551 liters while the customers will also have the posibility to add power tailgate.





In Korea, the 2019 Korando will get a 1.6 liter diesel engine, but we do not know the official details. On the safety side, customers will have on their side the following systems: adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking (AEB), Lane Keep Assist (LKAS), and Driver Attention Alert (DAA).

