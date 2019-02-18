SsangYong Korando, first official pictures
18 February 2019 12:44:01
|Tweet
SsangYong has published the first pictures with the upcoming Korando. The new SUV will be officially showcased during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the event which will kick off on March 5th.
On the design side we see that the fourth-generation Korando has borrowed some styling cues from the current Rexton and also from the e-SIV Concept, a prototype that we have seen for the first time during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.
Inside the cabin there are new and modern technologies. SsangYong has decided to put inside a 9 inch digital instrument panel and a 10.25 inch infotainment screen. The trunk will have 551 liters while the customers will also have the posibility to add power tailgate.
In Korea, the 2019 Korando will get a 1.6 liter diesel engine, but we do not know the official details. On the safety side, customers will have on their side the following systems: adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking (AEB), Lane Keep Assist (LKAS), and Driver Attention Alert (DAA).
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
2006 YES Roadster 3.2 TurboEngine: V6, Power: 355 bhp (261 kW), Torque: 358 lb-ft (485 Nm)
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Lagonda All-Terrain Concept to be unveiled in Geneva
This year Geneva Motor Show will saw the debut of a new Lagonda concept. Following the successful relaunch of Lagonda as the world’s first luxury zero ...
This year Geneva Motor Show will saw the debut of a new Lagonda concept. Following the successful relaunch of Lagonda as the world’s first luxury zero ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Ginetta announces new supercar
The supercar market is still very attractive with many niche manufacturers announcing products that rpromise to go fast and drive fantastic. Ginetta is ...
The supercar market is still very attractive with many niche manufacturers announcing products that rpromise to go fast and drive fantastic. Ginetta is ...
Market News
Mitsubishi L200, the most popular pick-up sold in UK
The UK market is not showing much love for the pick-up market. But when it does that, one of the most popular car in the segment is the current generation ...
The UK market is not showing much love for the pick-up market. But when it does that, one of the most popular car in the segment is the current generation ...
Gadgets
New NissanConnect available for Nissan Micra
Along with the introduction of new engines, Nissan is also making sure the Micra receives an important update when it comes to technology. Nissan’s ...
Along with the introduction of new engines, Nissan is also making sure the Micra receives an important update when it comes to technology. Nissan’s ...
Various News
Vauxhall Combo Van and Life get new range of accesories
Vauxhall wants to offer more opportunities for its UK clients and readies some accessories for the Combo. In both its variants, the Life and the Van. ...
Vauxhall wants to offer more opportunities for its UK clients and readies some accessories for the Combo. In both its variants, the Life and the Van. ...
Motorsports
Nissan replaces Renault in Formula E competition
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
Videos
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI - first teaser video
Volkswagen will unveil a new Jetta GLI during the 2019 Chicago Motor Show. Until the doors will be opened, the German car manufacturer decided to publish ...
Volkswagen will unveil a new Jetta GLI during the 2019 Chicago Motor Show. Until the doors will be opened, the German car manufacturer decided to publish ...