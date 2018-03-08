Ssangyong e-SIV electric world premiere

Along the European premiere of the new Musso, Ssangyong also unveiled its electric future at the Geneva Motor Show. The concept car is called e-SIV and is a C-segment sized electric vehicle (EV) and is the company’s fifth electric car concept to be exhibited.





Previous models include KEV1 in 2010, KEV2 (2011), e-XIV (2012), and Tivoli EV-R shown at the Geneva Motor Show in 2015, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to EVs.





e-SIV - which stands for Electronic Smart Interface Vehicle, has been developed to demonstrate SsangYong’s approach to creating a connected mobility solution and autonomous driving.





The interior has a bright and contemporary ambiance, with a Geonic pattern used throughout for the soft materials, especially creating a comfortable environment for the driver when driving autonomously. There is also ambient light around the instrument panel and door trims to complete the harmonised atmosphere.





The autonomous driving technology applied to the e-SIV uses a radar and camera sensor system. This stage 2 self-driving technology recognises the lane the car is travelling in, and can maintain a safe distance between it and other vehicles on the road. This can be further enhanced with an additional sensor to increase the automatic lane and active driving function to achieve self-driving stage 3.





The infotainment service creates personalised functionality tailoring services to meet individual convenience via machine learning speech recognition, and works through partnerships to manage music, radio and inter-connected home control.





The telematics service enables a number of functions to be controlled remotely. These include turning the power on and off, the air-conditioning, car diagnostics and vehicle management, emergency driving in case of an incident and even driver safety support.

















