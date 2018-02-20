Home » News » SsangYong » SsangYong e-SIV Concept - First teaser pictures

SsangYong e-SIV Concept - First teaser pictures

20 February 2018 14:44:43

SsangYong will unveil a new concept during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March. We are talking about the SsangYong e-SIV Concept which will be showcased alongside the Musso pick-up truck. 

According to SsangYong officials, the will be a strategic model for the brand and will illustrate the brand's approach towards future electric vechiles and autonomous driving. 

The new concept name stands for Electronic Smart Interface Vehicle and it will have a compact and balanced design. The new SsangYong e-SIV Concept uses a 140 kW electric engine which and, according to officials the battery will need about 50 minutes for 80% charge. The top speed will be limited to 150 km/h while the range will be about 450 kilometers. 

The new SsangYong e-SIV Concept has 4,460mm in length and is 1,870mm wide and 1,630mm high. The wheelbase is 2,675 mm. 

